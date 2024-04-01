The Masters Tournament 2024 complete coverage schedule explored

The Masters Tournament 2024 is 10 days away and the organizers are fine-tuning each and every detail of the event. On Monday, April 1, the complete schedule of the event's broadcasts was announced.

As it is the most followed tournament in the golf world calendar, the Masters tournament 2024 will be covered long before it officially starts. In fact, broadcasts will begin on the Monday prior to the official tee off.

On Monday, April 8, Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, two hours of the players' activities on the practice range will be broadcast on TV and streaming. This broadcast is called "Masters on The Range" and will operate as follows (all times according to Eastern Time and the entire schedule will be broadcast in unison on CBS Sports for TV and Paramount+ for Streaming):

Monday, April 8 (Masters on The Range): from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

Tuesday, April 9 (Masters on The Range): from 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Wednesday, April 10 (Masters on The Range): from 9:00 am to 11:00 am

For the first and second official days of the event, broadcasts are scheduled to begin at 08:30 am with the "Masters on The Range," with coverage of the Featured Groups beginning at 09:15 am.

At 10:45 am, coverage will also begin from the well-known "Amen Corner" (holes 11th, 12th and 13th at Augusta National Golf Club), and at 11:45 am from the 15th and 16th holes. In the evening, highlights of the round will be broadcast until 11:50 pm.

Here is the complete broadcast schedule for the Masters on Thursday, April 11, and Friday, April 12:

MASTERS ON THE RANGE: 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM

FEATURED GROUPS: 9:15 AM - 7:30 PM

AMEN CORNER: 10:45 AM - 4:00 PM

HOLES 15 & 16: 11:45 AM - 7:00 PM

MASTERS HIGHLIGHTS: 11:35 PM - 11:50 PM

How will the Masters Tournament 2024 broadcasts work over the weekend?

After the cut that will occur at the end of the second round, the Masters tournament broadcasts will resume on Saturday, April 13, from 11:00 am with the "Masters on The Range." This day will also include programs related to the event but not to the round itself:

Saturday, April 13

MASTERS ON THE RANGE: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

FEATURED GROUPS: 10:15 AM - 7:00 PM

AMEN CORNER: 11:45 AM - 6:00 PM

HOLES 15 & 16: 12:30 PM - 6:30 PM

WE NEED TO TALK AT THE MASTERS: 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM

THE ASIA PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP: AN INVITATION TO THE MASTERS: 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM

THE 2019 MASTERS: A SUNDAY UNLIKE ANY OTHER: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

2024 MASTERS THIRD ROUND: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

2024 MASTERS THIRD ROUND (ENCORE): 8:00 PM - MIDNIGHT

The fourth and decisive round will have a similar organization for its broadcast, although it will obviously include the awards ceremony:

Sunday, April 14

MASTERS ON THE RANGE: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

FEATURED GROUPS: 10:15 AM - 7:00 PM

AMEN CORNER: 11:45 AM - 6:00 PM

HOLES 15 & 16: 12:30 PM - 6:30 PM

THE LATIN AMERICA AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP: AN INVITATION TO THE MASTERS: 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM

JIM NANTZ REMEMBERS AUGUSTA THE SPANISH INSPIRATION: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

2024 MASTERS FINAL ROUND: 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM

2024 MASTERS THIRD ROUND (ENCORE): 8:00 PM - 1:30 AM

The Masters tournament is the most watched golf event worldwide across all platforms. In fact, the Masters holds the record for most viewers for an individual golf event with 44 million (1997 edition, won by Tiger Woods).