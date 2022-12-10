The Match 2022 tee-off timings and start schedule revealed for all regions

Capital One's The Match 2022 is all set to commence on December 10 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. Staged as a biennial event since 2020, The Match is back for its second round in 2022.

It is pertinent to note that this will be the first time the exhibition event will take place at night under the lights.

The exhibition event dates back to 2018 when Tiger Woods lost against Phil Mickelson. He made his second appearance in 2020 where he partnered with NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to win against Tom Brady and Mickelson.

Overall, six editions have been held so far, with the current one in 2022 being the seventh. Players play for a couple of charities, taking home no prize money.

This year's iteration will feature four of the best PGA Tour players in the world who will play to raise money for the Hurricane Ian eelief efforts, following the storm making landfall in September 2022.

The Match 2022 time

All players will tee off at 6 PM ET for the seventh edition of the competition. Since its inception in 2020, the event has always been held each falll, usually after the Thanksgiving holiday. However, this will be the first time the event will occur at night, under the lights.

All four golfers will play the 12-hole competition in the best ball format with the lowest score per team counting on each hole.

How to watch The Match 2022?

Fans will need to watch the event on television since there is no public sale of tickets.

The coveted event will be streamed live by TNT with simulcasts on TBS, truTV, and HLN. In addition, Discovery Plus has also earned exclusive rights to broadcast the event. The event will be covered live by Turner Sports.

Meanwhile, all UK Fans can watch the event live on Eurosport 2 at midnight UK time.

Tiger Woods headlines the field at The Match 2022

The participants and format of the exhibition event change every time and this iteration will feature four major winners for the first time. 15-time majors champion Tiger Woods will pair up with current world no. 1 Rory McIlroy against the three-time major winner, Jordan Speith, and 2022 PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas.

This will be the first time that Speith and Thomas will feature in the competition. Interestingly, each team will have its own custom golf carts.

After a long break since the Open Championship at St Andrew's, Tiger Woods will be seen. He was expected to feature in the Hero World Challenge but had to withdraw due to a foot injury in his right leg. However, he did mention that he would play in The Match and PNC Championship this year.

The 46-year-old will be making his third appearance in the event, having previously won one and lost one. All fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the legend play won't have to wait any longer as he would be in action at the charity event.

Past winners of The Match

Match 1: Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Match 2: Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning vs Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady

Winner: Woods/Manning

Match 3: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barkley vs Steph Curry/Peyton Manning

Winner: Mickelson/Barkley

Match 4: Bryson DeChambeau/Aaron Rodgers vs Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady

Winner: DeChambeau/Rodgers

Match 5: Bryson DeChanbeau vs Brooks Koepka

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau

Match 6: Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers vs Josh Allen/Patrick Mathomes

Winner: Brady/Rodgers

