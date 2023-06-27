The Match 2023 Golf: Date, time, channel, schedule, and more

The renowned celebrity golf tournament, The Match, is returning this year with an interesting twist: NFL vs. NBA. The biannual event will take place on Thursday, June 29 at the prestigious Wynn Las Vagas Golf Club, featuring Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce against NBA's Golden State players Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The much-anticipated tournament of the year will be televised on TNT. It would be the second edition of The Match to exclude golfers from the team.

Last year's June edition featured an exclusive all-NFL players tournament, which was held between a team of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

The Match 2023 will be back at Wynn Golf Club for the third time since the inception of the celebrity golf tournament in 2018. It is set to tee off on Thursday, June 29 at 6:30 PM ET.

It is pertinent to note that Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes have competed at the event in the past. However, Klay Thompson and Travis Kelce will have their first taste of the event.

The Match is a charity event, and this year, the sports stars will raise funds for the No Kid Hungary campaign.

How to watch The Match 2023?

The Match golf tournament will air on TNT in the United States. It will also be accessible on truTV and HLN, which is a TNT simulcast.

Sling TV has the TNT channel, which will allow you to watch the golf competition. During the tournament, the Bleaching Report app will provide extensive coverage, including the Hot Seat Press Conference, which begins at 5:30 PM ET.

The event will be available on Discovery Plus for audiences in the United Kingdom and Europe.

The Match 2023 Golf winners over the years

The Match is a series of exhibition golf events noticeably featuring professional golfers and athletes in a head-to-head competition. Phil Mickelson won the first edition of the event in 2018 against Tiger Woods.

Here is a list of all past winners of The Match:

The Match: Tiger vs. Phil

Date: Nov. 23, 2018

Players: Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods

Winner Phil Mickelson

The Match: Champions for Charity

Date: May 24, 2020

Players: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning Vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady

Winners: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning

The Match: Champions for Change

Date: Nov. 27, 2020

Players: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley Vs. Peyton Manning-Stephen Curry

Winners: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley

The Match IV

Date: July 6, 2021

Players: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers Vs. Phil Mickelson-Tom Brady

Winners: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers

The Match: Bryson vs. Brooks

Date: Nov. 26, 2021

Players: Brooks Koepka Vs. Bryson DeChambeau

Winner: Brooks Koepka

Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes

Date: June 1, 2022

Players: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Vs. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

Winners: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

The Match VII

Date: Dec. 10, 2022

Players: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas Vs. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

Winners: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

