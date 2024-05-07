In May of 2008, Annika Sorenstam shocked the golf world by announcing a surprise retirement. She seemed to be at the top of her game, especially since she won her 72nd career victory and third in that season just days prior.

It was a quick decision that surprised fans, but it wasn't one she regrets or had a tough time deciding on. She says she didn't have the fire to play anymore.

The legendary golfer was asked whether or not she found it hard to put her golf clubs away when she had only recently retired. She answered via Golf.com:

"I think because I gave it my all every single day that I just came to a point where you get tired. And the motivation wasn’t there. And it was just not exciting and I wasn’t hungry. I was just more excited about other things. So that’s where I put all my energy. Did it feel weird? Yeah. It did, because I’ve been doing this for so long. But I was busy with other things, so it took its place. I wasn’t sitting at home wondering what to do or being bored," she revealed.

Many athletes have a hard time staying away once they first retire. Many retire and then come back shortly after because they miss it, but Sorenstam stuck to it at the time and remained out of the sport.

She added that at the time, she felt like she'd done what she could and was excited to move on to starting a family and a new business venture. Sorenstam stated plainly that she didn't feel that one had to go to make room for the other, but that she decided to move on anyway.

Annika Sorenstam discusses return to competitive golf

Annika Sorenstam's retirement didn't stick forever, though. She did come back and play in 2021, winning the U.S. Senior Women's Open. It was the first iteration of that tournament, and it was part of what coaxed her back into competitive tournaments.

Annika Sorenstam's retirement didn't last forever

She revealed in the interview that she had initially said she was "stepping away" and that she had no intention of coming back. That was partly because there was no Senior Women's Open, but also because she'd done it all.

The former LPGA Tour star revealed what convinced her to try again:

"I would say the biggest thing was Covid came. And golf was one of the few things that we could do as a family, being outside. And then Will really has a great interest in the sport and Ava a little bit, too. So we played as a family. And then I realized that maybe I need to practice a little bit. My game was a little rusty."

She then decided that she needed to support the USGA, which helped push her back into the sport as a whole. One thing led to another and the 50-year-old golfer was back in the saddle once more. Now that her family has an interest, she's more interested in pursuing it again after all these years.