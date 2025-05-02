The Nelly Invitational: Schedule, format, venue and more

Nelly Korda has joined hands with The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and TaylorMade Golf to host The Nelly Invitational. The second edition of the event will take place from Friday, May 2 to Sunday, May 4 at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.

The Nelly Invitational will feature 66 top girl junior golfers competing in the 54-hole stroke play event. Twelve of the top 25 girls in the Rolex AJGA Rankings will be in the field. The winner will receive an exemption into the Chevron Championship 2025.

Field explored for The Nelly Invitational 2025:

Here's a look at the field for the Nelly Invitational 2025:

Kallyn Black (Greensboro, Ga.)

Elisabeth Borsheim (Sarasota, Fla.)

Ann-Sophie Bourgault (Gatineau, Quebec, Canada)

Shyla Brown (McKinney, Texas)

Kayla Bryant (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Maria Jose Calleja (Celaya, Mexico)

Sofia Cherif Essakali (Orlando, Fla.)

Mia Clausen (Carlsbad, Calif.)

Gianna Clemente (Estero, Fla.)

Victoria Cui (Atherton, Calif.)

Zoe Cusack (Potomac, Md.)

Clara Ding (White Rock, British Columbia, Canada)

Sophia Dyer (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Sophia Ellestad (Houston, Texas)

Kathryn Ha (Roanoke, Va.)

Mia Hammond (New Albany, Ohio)

Jodie Han (Lewis Center, Ohio)

Lisa Herman (Jenks, Okla.)

Julia Herzberg (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Michelle Ho (San Ramon, Calif.)

Katelyn Huber (Gainesville, Fla.)

Rina Kawasaki (Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.)

Ein Kim (Irvine, Calif.)

Ryleigh Knaub (Debary, Fla.)

Alice Kong (Ile de France, France)

Brynn Kort (Henderson, Nev.)

Vidhi Lakhawala (Kendall Park, N.J.)

Alexis Lamadrid (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Amber Lee (Alta Loma, Calif.)

Jude Lee (Walnut, Calif.)

Mi Li (Orlando, Fla.)

Sarah Lim (Saratoga, Calif.)

Shauna Liu (Maple, Ontario, Canada)

Anita Lumpongpoung (Sacramento, Calif.)

Emma McKoan (Naples, Fla.)

Alisa Molokanova (Moscow, Russian Federation)

Sieun Nam (Yongin, South Korea)

Kinsley (Zixin) Ni (Los Angeles, Calif.)

Honorine Nobuta Ferry (Flower Mound, Texas)

Yvette O'Brien (Greenwich, Conn.)

Nobelle Park (Oakville, Ontario, Canada)

Macie Rasmussen (Chesapeake, Va.)

Lily Reitter (Naples, Fla.)

Eliana Saga (Stevenson Ranch, Calif.)

Avery Schartz (Wichita, Kan.)

Emerie Schartz (Wichita, Kan.)

Scarlett Schremmer (Birmingham, Ala.)

Ashley Shaw (Litchfield Park, Ariz.)

Athena Singh (Morehead, Ky.)

Alexandra Snyder (Orlando, Fla.)

Emily Song (Irvine, Calif.)

Victoria Suarez (Santa Cruz, Bolivia)

Maria Mercedes Tablante Marin (Caracas, Venezuela)

Alexa Takai (Honolulu, Hawaii)

Luana Valero (Rionegro, Colombia)

Emma Wang (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Alli Wiertel (Oswego, Ill.)

Kaili Xiao (Chino Hills, Calif.)

Michelle Xing (Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada)

Natalie Yen (West Linn, Ore.)

Vivi Yen (Pomona, Calif.)

Celina Yeo (San Carlos, Calif.)

GaEun Athena Yoo (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Amelie Zalsman (Saint Petersburg, Fla.)

Angela Zhang (Bellevue, Wash.)

Ava Zhang (Lake Mary, Fla.)

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More