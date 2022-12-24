The Old Course to Pinehurst: 2023 USGA events venues are here

From the Old Course to Pinehurst, the USGA is traveling the world for its 2023 championships. The first tournament is scheduled to take place from January 12 to 15, while the last tournament will begin on October 25 and wrap up on October 28.
The US Open is scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Country Club from June 15 to 18, while the US Senior Open is slated to take place from June 29 to July 2 at SentryWorld, Stevens Point in Wisconsin.
The women's championship will start on July 6 and will have its finale on July 9 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.
The USGA championship will take place in ten different states. Around 15 individual championships are scheduled to take place on different golf courses.
2023 USGA schedule
Latin America Amateur
- Location: Grand Reserve Golf Club — Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
- Dates: Jan. 12-15
U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball
- Location: The Home Course – DuPont, Washington
- Dates: May 13-17
- 2022 Champion: Thienna Huynh and Sara Im
U.S. Amateur Four-Ball
- Location: Kiawah Island Club (Cassique and River Courses) — Kiawah Island, South Carolina
- Dates: May 20-24
- 2022 Champions: Chad Wilfong and Davis Womble
U.S. Open
- Location: The Los Angeles Country Club
- Dates: June 15-18
- 2022 Champion: Matt Fitzpatrick
U.S. Senior Open
- Location: SentryWorld — Stevens Point, Wisconsin
- Dates: June 29 – July 2
- 2022 Champion: Padraig Harrington
U.S. Women's Open
- Location: Pebble Beach Golf Links — Pebble Beach, California
- Dates: July 6-9
- 2022 Champion: Minjee Lee
U.S. Girls' Junior
- Location: United States Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course) — Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Dates: July 17-22
- 2022 Champion: Yana Wilson
U.S. Adaptive Open
- Location: Pinehurst Resort and Country Club (Course No. 6) — Pinehurst, North Carolina
- Dates: July 17-19
- 2022 Champions: Simon Lee and Kim Moore
U.S. Junior Amateur
- Location: Daniel Island Club (Ralston Creek and Beresford Courses) — Charleston, South Carolina
- Dates: July 24-29
- 2022 Champion: Wenyi Ding
U.S. Women's Amateur
- Location: Bel-Air Country Club — Los Angeles
- Dates: August 7-13
- 2022 Champion: Saki Baba
U.S. Amateur
- Location: Cherry Hills Country Club — Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Colorado Golf Club — Parker, Colorado
- Dates: August 14-20
- 2022 Champion: Sam Bennett
U.S. Senior Women's Open
- Location: Waverley Country Club — Portland, Oregon
- Dates: Aug. 24-27
- 2022 Champion: Jill McGill
U.S. Senior Amateur
- Location: Martis Camp Club — Truckee, California
- Dates: Aug. 26-31
- 2022 Champion: Rusty Strawn
Walker Cup
- Location: Old Course at St. Andrews — St. Andrews, Scotland
- Dates: Sept. 2-3
- 2022 Champion: United States
U.S. Mid-Amateur
- Location: Sleepy Hollow Country Club — Scarborough, New York, and Fenway Golf Club — Scarsdale, New York
- Dates: Sept. 9-14
- 2022 Champion: Matthew McClean
U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur
- Location: Stonewall (North Course) — Elverson, Pennsylvania
- Dates: Sept. 9-14
- 2022 Champion: Krissy Carman
U.S. Senior Women's Amateur
- Location: Troon Country Club — Scottsdale, Arizona
- Dates: Sept. 30 – October 5
- 2022 Champion: Shelly Stouffer
World Amateur Team Championship
- Location: Abu Dhabi Golf Club — Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Dates: Oct. 18-21
Women's World Amateur Team Championship
- Location: Abu Dhabi Golf Club — Abu Dhabi, UAE
- Dates: Oct. 25-28