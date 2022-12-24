The Old Course to Pinehurst: 2023 USGA events venues are here

From the Old Course to Pinehurst, the USGA is traveling the world for its 2023 championships. The first tournament is scheduled to take place from January 12 to 15, while the last tournament will begin on October 25 and wrap up on October 28.

The US Open is scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Country Club from June 15 to 18, while the US Senior Open is slated to take place from June 29 to July 2 at SentryWorld, Stevens Point in Wisconsin.

The women's championship will start on July 6 and will have its finale on July 9 at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The USGA championship will take place in ten different states. Around 15 individual championships are scheduled to take place on different golf courses.

2023 USGA schedule

Latin America Amateur

Location: Grand Reserve Golf Club — Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Dates: Jan. 12-15

U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball

Location: The Home Course – DuPont, Washington

Dates: May 13-17

2022 Champion: Thienna Huynh and Sara Im

U.S. Amateur Four-Ball

Location: Kiawah Island Club (Cassique and River Courses) — Kiawah Island, South Carolina

Dates: May 20-24

2022 Champions: Chad Wilfong and Davis Womble

U.S. Open

Location: The Los Angeles Country Club

Dates: June 15-18

2022 Champion: Matt Fitzpatrick

U.S. Senior Open

Location: SentryWorld — Stevens Point, Wisconsin

Dates: June 29 – July 2

2022 Champion: Padraig Harrington

U.S. Women's Open

Location: Pebble Beach Golf Links — Pebble Beach, California

Dates: July 6-9

2022 Champion: Minjee Lee

U.S. Girls' Junior

Location: United States Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course) — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Dates: July 17-22

2022 Champion: Yana Wilson

U.S. Adaptive Open

Location: Pinehurst Resort and Country Club (Course No. 6) — Pinehurst, North Carolina

Dates: July 17-19

2022 Champions: Simon Lee and Kim Moore

U.S. Junior Amateur

Location: Daniel Island Club (Ralston Creek and Beresford Courses) — Charleston, South Carolina

Dates: July 24-29

2022 Champion: Wenyi Ding

U.S. Women's Amateur

Location: Bel-Air Country Club — Los Angeles

Dates: August 7-13

2022 Champion: Saki Baba

U.S. Amateur

Location: Cherry Hills Country Club — Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Colorado Golf Club — Parker, Colorado

Dates: August 14-20

2022 Champion: Sam Bennett

U.S. Senior Women's Open

Location: Waverley Country Club — Portland, Oregon

Dates: Aug. 24-27

2022 Champion: Jill McGill

U.S. Senior Amateur

Location: Martis Camp Club — Truckee, California

Dates: Aug. 26-31

2022 Champion: Rusty Strawn

Walker Cup

Location: Old Course at St. Andrews — St. Andrews, Scotland

Dates: Sept. 2-3

2022 Champion: United States

U.S. Mid-Amateur

Location: Sleepy Hollow Country Club — Scarborough, New York, and Fenway Golf Club — Scarsdale, New York

Dates: Sept. 9-14

2022 Champion: Matthew McClean

U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur

Location: Stonewall (North Course) — Elverson, Pennsylvania

Dates: Sept. 9-14

2022 Champion: Krissy Carman

U.S. Senior Women's Amateur

Location: Troon Country Club — Scottsdale, Arizona

Dates: Sept. 30 – October 5

2022 Champion: Shelly Stouffer

World Amateur Team Championship

Location: Abu Dhabi Golf Club — Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dates: Oct. 18-21

Women's World Amateur Team Championship

Location: Abu Dhabi Golf Club — Abu Dhabi, UAE

Dates: Oct. 25-28

