The Open Championship 2023 Friday cut: Full list of golfers who made the cut at Hoylake explored

The Open Championship 2023 Day 2 ended in disappointment for many as the Friday cuts were announced. At the end of the second round, 70 players made it through the weekend owing to the 36 holes cut line. The demanding Royal Liverpool course saw several big names including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas bid adieu to the major.

As for the rest of the leaderboard, Brian Harman entered the weekend as the leader. Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka followed the 36-year-old American golfer. Min Woo Lee, Shubhankar Sharma and Jason Day shared T4, while Adrian Otaegui, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young settled for T7.

The Open Championship's stacked field had many surprises including the 15-way tie for T62. Big names including the likes of Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Scottie Scheffler, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler and Robert MacIntyre just scraping through the cut line.

The Open Championship leaderboard after Friday cut

Here is the full list of golfers who made The Open Championship Friday cut:

1 Brian Harman -10

2 Tommy Fleetwood -5

3 Sepp Straka -4

T4 Min Woo Lee -3

T4 Shubhankar Sharma -3

T4 Jason Day -3

T7 Adrian Otaegui -2

T7 Emiliano Grillo -2

T7 Jordan Spieth -2

T7 Cameron Young -2

T11 Matthew Southgate -1

T11 Thriston Lawrence -1

T11 Rory McIlroy -1

T11 Max Homa -1

T11 Guido Migliozzi -1

T11 Michael Stewart -1

T11 Matthew Jordan -1

T11 Stewart Cink -1

T11 Henrik Stenson -1

T11 Wyndham Clark -1

T11 Nicolai Hojgaard -1

T11 Antoine Rozner -1

T11 Richard Bland -1

T11 Laurie Canter -1

T25 Alexander Bjork E

T25 Tom Kim E

T25 Viktor Hovland E

T25 Hideki Matsuyama E

T25 Marcel Siem E

T30 Alex Noren +1

T30 Abraham Ancer +1

T30 Thomas Detry +1

T30 Oliver Wilson +1

T30 Byeong Hun An +1

T30 Adrian Meronk +1

T30 Thomas Pieters +1

T30 Joost Luiten +1

T30 Jordan Smith +1

T39 Alex Fitzpatrick +2

T39 Zack Fischer +2

T39 Brendon Todd +2

T39 Romain Langasque +2

T39 Gary Woodland +2

T39 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2

T39 Corey Conners +2

T39 Zach Johnson +2

T39 Sungjae Im +2

T39 Jon Rahm +2

T39 Tyrrell Hatton +2

T39 Brandon Robinson Thompson +2

T39 Hurly Long +2

T39 Rikuya Hoshino +2

T39 Patrick Reed +2

T39 Louis Oosthuizen +2

T39 JT Poston +2

T39 Kurt Kitayama +2

T39 Matt Fitzpatrick +2

T39 Cameron Smith +2

T39 Xander Schauffele +2

T39 Bryson DeChambeau +2

T39 Sami Välimäki +2

T62 Danny Willett +3

T62 David Lingmerth +3

T62 Richie Ramsay +3

T62 Ryan Fox +3

T62 Victor Perez +3

T62 Christo Lamprecht (a) +3

T62 Andrew Putnam +3

T62 Scott Stallings +3

T62 Padraig Harrington +3

T62 Patrick Cantlay +3

T62 Brooks Koepka +3

T62 Scottie Scheffler +3

T62 Adam Scott +3

T62 Rickie Fowler +3

T62 Robert MacIntyre +3

Collin Morikawa (4 over), Shane Lowry (7 over), Phil Mickelson, (9 over), Justin Thomas (11 over) and Dustin Johnson (13 over), all missed The Open cut and made early return trips home.