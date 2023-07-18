The Open Championship 2023 groups and pairings: Which golfer is paired with whom?

The 151st Open Championship is currently being held at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. The field of 156 of the most talented golfers will tee it up on July 19 for the fourth and final major of the year. Currently going through practice rounds, the pairings and tee times for golfers at the Open Championship have been announced.

2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith will tee it up alongside 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark and World No. 6 Xander Schauffele. Smith will hope to pick up the Claret Jug once again, and he is in better shape than ever.

Speaking about the Open Championship, Smith said via Yahoo Sports:

“I think I’m actually a better golfer now than what I was last year. I think the stuff that I had to clean up is progressing. It’s still a little bit of a work in progress.”

The Open @TheOpen



Arriving in a



Will he be holding it again come Sunday? After a magical year, Cameron Smith returned the Claret Jug.Arriving in a @MercedesBenz VISION EQXX, the defending Champion handed back one of the most iconic trophies in sport.Will he be holding it again come Sunday?

Fresh off a win at the Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy will aim to win his first major in almost a decade. The World No. 2 will be paired up alongside World No. 3 and 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm as well as Justin Rose.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be teeing it up with Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott and will hope to take his first major win of the year at the Open Championship.

Jordan Spieth is the Open Championship favorite, according to SportsLine. He will be starting at 4:03 a.m. ET on the first day, along with Matt Fitzpatrick and Jason Day.

Brooks Koepka, the 2023 PGA Championship winner and 2023 Masters runner-up, will also look to add another major to his title. For his tee time at 4:36 a.m., he will have the company of Patrick Cantaly and Hideki Matsuyama.

2023 Open Championship pairings for rounds 1 and 2

Following are all the pairings for the 2023 Open Championship through Thursday and Friday.

Matthew Jordan (329), Richie Ramsay (142), Branden Grace (405)

Russell Henley (31), Jazz Janewattananond (247), Graeme Robertson

Ryan Fox (42), Lucas Herbert (56), Byeong Hun An (85)

Rikuya Hoshino (130), Charl Schwartzel (322), Alex Maguire (A

Adrian Meronk (49), Pablo Larrazabal (58), Hiroshi Iwata (189)

Patrick Reed (51), Connor Syme (209), Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (A)

Darren Clarke (3808), Victor Perez (66, Thomas Pieters (73)

Louis Oosthuizen (394), Joost Luiten (146, Christo Lamprecht (A)

Stewart Cink (299), JT Poston (52), Trey Mullinax (114)

Henrik Stenson (269), Harris English (37), Andrew Putnam (61)

Scott Stallings (82), Jordan Smith (89), Thorbjorn Olesen (92)

Ernie Els (1286), Kurt Kitayama (25), Takumi Kanaya (121)

Sam Burns (17), Sepp Straka (28), Chris Kirk (40)

Jordan Spieth (11), Matt Fitzpatrick (9), Jason Day (27)

Padraig Harrington (183), Seamus Power (50), Talor Gooch (101)

KH Lee (53), Davis Riley (78), Taiga Semikawa (163)

Patrick Cantlay (4), Brooks Koepka (12), Hideki Matsuyama (34)

Scottie Scheffler (1), Tommy Fleetwood (21), Adam Scott (39)

Cameron Smith (7), Xander Schauffele (6) , Wyndham Clark (10)

Shane Lowry (29) , Rickie Fowler (22), Robert MacIntyre (54)

Cameron Young (18), Si Woo Kim (36), Bryson DeChambeau (105)

Nicolai Højgaard (106), Bio Kim (202), Kazuki Yasumori (944)

Dan Bradbury (331), Oliver Farr (690), Haydn Barron (937)

Marcel Siem (200), Martin Rohwer (786), Tiger Christensen (A)

Lee Hodges (108), Antoine Rozner (139), Richard Bland (187)

Yannik Paul (100) , Sami Välimäki (220), Laurie Canter (330)

Rasmus Højgaard (84), Matthew Southgate (285), Alex Fitzpatrick (561)

Daniel Hillier (137), Kyung Nam Kang (402), Kensei Hirata (434)

Callum Shinkwin (119), Kazuki Higa (122), Michael Kim (134)

Zack Fischer (408), Taichi Kho (619), Kyle Barker (736)

Brendon Todd (63), Romain Langasque (136), Travis Smyth (310)

Gary Woodland (72), Adrian Otaegui (95), Alexander Bjork (96)

Min Woo Lee (47), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (93), Harrison Crowe (A)

Corey Conners (30), Billy Horschel (45), Alex Noren (67)

Tom Kim (24), Tom Hoge (38), Abraham Ancer (68)

Zach Johnson (221), Matt Wallace (134), David Micheluzzi (363)

Sahith Theegala (35), Emiliano Grillo (41), Dustin Johnson (79)

Francesco Molinari (157), Denny McCarthy (33), Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (A)

Brian Harman (26), Thriston Lawrence (80), Thomas Detry (98)

John Daly (3808), Taylor Moore (48),Danny Willett (125)

David Lingmerth (97), Ben Griffin (109), Ockie Strydom (161)

Adri Arnaus (113), Ewen Ferguson (118), Keita Nakajima (151)

Keegan Bradley (15), Sungjae Im (23), Joaquin Niemann (43)

Viktor Hovland (5),Tony Finau (16), Justin Thomas (20)

Rory McIlroy (2), Jon Rahm (3), Justin Rose (32)

Collin Morikawa (19,Max Homa (8), Tyrrell Hatton (13)

Phil Mickelson (90), Nick Taylor (44), Adam Schenk (46)

Nacho Elvira (361), Marc Warren (382), Alejandro Cañizares (579)

Guido Migliozzi (224), Oliver Wilson (266), Connor McKinney (1140)

Kalle Samooja (256), Shubhankar Sharma (276), Gunner Wiebe (479)

Jorge Campillo (131), Brandon Robinson Thompson (812), Michael Stewart (868)

Hurly Long (249), Seungsu Han (470), Marco Penge (539)