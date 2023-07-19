The Open Championship 2023: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming, radio and more

The 151st edition of The Open Championship is just a day away. The fourth and final major tournament of the season will see 156 golfers playing at Royal Liverpool Golf Course for a prize pool of $16.5 million.

Top Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay will also be participating in the upcoming major. LIV Golf's Cameron Smith, who won last year's edition, will also be a top player to watch out for.

Jon Rahm at The Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

How to watch The Open Championship 2023?

The exclusive television coverage for The Open Championship 2023 is with Sky Sports (in United Kingdom), and USA and NBC (in United States). Various other broadcasters hold rights to telecast the event across the globe.

TV Schedule (for United States fans)

The televisoin broadcasting rights in the United States are with USA TV for the first two rounds and NBC for the final two rounds.

Here is the TV schedule for the United States fans (ET timings):

Thursday, July 20

4:00 am to 3:00 pm - USA

Friday, July 21

4:00 am to 3:00 pm - USA

Saturday, July 22

5:00 am to 7 am - USA

7:00 am to 3:00 pm - NBC

Sunday, July 23

4:00 am 7:00 am - USA

7:00 am to 2:00 pm - NBC

TV Schedule (for United Kingdom fans) (GMT)

Thursday, July 20: From 6:30 am - Sky Sports Golf

Streaming Schedule

The digital live streaming rights for The Open championship 2023 are with the Peacock and the USA network.

Here is the digital live streaming watch schedule for the tournament (ET):

Thursday, July 20

1:30 am to 4:00 am - Peacock (Round 1)

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm - Peacock (Round 1)

4:00 am to 3:00 pm - USAnetwork.com (Round 1)

10:00 am to 3:00 pm - Peacock (US Open All Access)

Friday, July 21

1:30 am to 4:00 am - Peacock (Round 2)

3:00 pm to 4:00 pm - Peacock (Round 2)

4:00 am to 3:00 pm - USAnetwork.com (Round 2)

10:00 am to 3:00 pm - Peacock (US Open All Access)

Saturday,. July 22

5:00 am 7:00 am - USAnetwork.com (Round 3)

7:00 am to 3 pm - Peacock (Round 3)

Sunday, July 23

5:00 am 7:00 am - USAnetwork.com (Round 3)

7:00 am to 3 pm - Peacock (Round 3)

Featured groups and featured holes will be digially available on the Peacock, NBCSports.com and NBC Sports App.

Radio Schedule for The Open Championship 2023

Fans can also tune into The Open Radio for listening to live coverage of the upcoming major. All they need to do is either go to the TheOpen.com/radio website or download The Open app.