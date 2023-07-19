The Open Championship 2023 odds and updated bets explored

The Open Championship 2023 is set to tee off on July 20, Thursday, at Royal Liverpool. The fourth and final major championship of the season will feature some of the biggest names in golf, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka on its field.
Despite the stacked field, it’s the top-ranked players that stand out as favorites. World No.2 Rory McIlroy has come out on top as the preferred bet for the major. The Irishman, who hasn’t won a major in almost a decade, is expected to end his long drought this weekend.
According to the Caesars Sportsbook’s updated odds, McIlroy comes into The Open with 21-4 odds, making him a favorable betting option over the likes of Scheffler, Rahm and Rickie Fowler.
The Open 2023 odds explored
According to the updated odds, as of Wednesday, July 19, Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win The Open Championship 2023. However, he is closely followed by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The star golfer comes into this weekend’s major with 15-2 odds. Once again, the top-2 ranked golfers on OWGR are expected to fight it out for the top prize.
Interestingly, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler come third and fourth on the odds list with 12-1 odds each. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood completes the top five as a surprise pick.
The Englishman comes into the major weekend with 15-1 odds. Cameron Smith (15-1) and Brooks Koepka (18-1) are the only two LIV golfers on the odds list’s top 10. Viktor Hovland (15-1) and Xander Schauffele (25-1) are other big names to watch this weekend.
Here are the updated odds for The Open Championship 2023 (As per Caesars Sportsbook):
- Rory McIlroy - +525
- Scottie Scheffler - +750
- Jon Rahm - +1200
- Rickie Fowler - +1200
- Tommy Fleetwood - +1500
- Viktor Hovland - +1500
- Cameron Smith - +1500
- Brooks Koepka - +1800
- Xander Schauffele - +2500
- Tyrrell Hatton - +2500
- Collin Morikawa - +2800
- Shane Lowry - +3000
- Dustin Johnson - +3000
- Jordan Spieth - +3000
- Patrick Cantlay - +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick - +3500
- Tom Kim - +4000
- Justin Rose - +4500
- Cameron Young - +4500
- Tony Finau - +5000
- Adam Scott - +5000
- Bryson DeChambeau - +5000
- Max Homa - +5000
- Wyndham Clark - +5000
- Justin Thomas - +5500
- Min Woo Lee - +5500
- Hideki Matsuyama - +6500
- Jason Day - +6500
- Robert ManIntyre - +6600
- Taylor Gooch - +7000
- Sam Burns - +7000
- Sungjae Im - +8000
- Patrick Reed - +8500
- Denny McCarthy - +8500
- Keegan Bradley - +8500
- Corey Conners - +8500
- Ryan Fox - +9000
- Louis Oosthuizen - +9000
- Padraig Harrington - +10000
- Sepp Straka - +10000
- Branden Grace - +10000
- Russell Henley - +10000
- Sahith Theegala - +125000
- Joaquin Niemann - +12500
- Phil Mickelson - +12500
- Victor Perez - +15000
- Paul Casey - +15000
- Antoine Rozner - +15000
- Harris English - +15000
- Si-woo Kim - +15000
