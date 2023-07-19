The Open Championship 2023 odds and updated bets explored

The Open Championship 2023 is set to tee off on July 20, Thursday, at Royal Liverpool. The fourth and final major championship of the season will feature some of the biggest names in golf, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka on its field.

Despite the stacked field, it’s the top-ranked players that stand out as favorites. World No.2 Rory McIlroy has come out on top as the preferred bet for the major. The Irishman, who hasn’t won a major in almost a decade, is expected to end his long drought this weekend.

According to the Caesars Sportsbook’s updated odds, McIlroy comes into The Open with 21-4 odds, making him a favorable betting option over the likes of Scheffler, Rahm and Rickie Fowler.

The Open 2023 odds explored

According to the updated odds, as of Wednesday, July 19, Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win The Open Championship 2023. However, he is closely followed by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. The star golfer comes into this weekend’s major with 15-2 odds. Once again, the top-2 ranked golfers on OWGR are expected to fight it out for the top prize.

Interestingly, Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler come third and fourth on the odds list with 12-1 odds each. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood completes the top five as a surprise pick.

The Englishman comes into the major weekend with 15-1 odds. Cameron Smith (15-1) and Brooks Koepka (18-1) are the only two LIV golfers on the odds list’s top 10. Viktor Hovland (15-1) and Xander Schauffele (25-1) are other big names to watch this weekend.

Here are the updated odds for The Open Championship 2023 (As per Caesars Sportsbook):

Rory McIlroy - +525

Scottie Scheffler - +750

Jon Rahm - +1200

Rickie Fowler - +1200

Tommy Fleetwood - +1500

Viktor Hovland - +1500

Cameron Smith - +1500

Brooks Koepka - +1800

Xander Schauffele - +2500

Tyrrell Hatton - +2500

Collin Morikawa - +2800

Shane Lowry - +3000

Dustin Johnson - +3000

Jordan Spieth - +3000

Patrick Cantlay - +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick - +3500

Tom Kim - +4000

Justin Rose - +4500

Cameron Young - +4500

Tony Finau - +5000

Adam Scott - +5000

Bryson DeChambeau - +5000

Max Homa - +5000

Wyndham Clark - +5000

Justin Thomas - +5500

Min Woo Lee - +5500

Hideki Matsuyama - +6500

Jason Day - +6500

Robert ManIntyre - +6600

Taylor Gooch - +7000

Sam Burns - +7000

Sungjae Im - +8000

Patrick Reed - +8500

Denny McCarthy - +8500

Keegan Bradley - +8500

Corey Conners - +8500

Ryan Fox - +9000

Louis Oosthuizen - +9000

Padraig Harrington - +10000

Sepp Straka - +10000

Branden Grace - +10000

Russell Henley - +10000

Sahith Theegala - +125000

Joaquin Niemann - +12500

Phil Mickelson - +12500

Victor Perez - +15000

Paul Casey - +15000

Antoine Rozner - +15000

Harris English - +15000

Si-woo Kim - +15000

More details about The Open Championship will be updated as the event progresses.