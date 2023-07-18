The Open Championship 2023 Round 1 and 2 pairings and tee times explored

The 151st Open Championship is all set to be held between July 19 and 23 at the Royal Liverpool Club in Hoylake, England. With practice rounds for the Open Championship already underway, the round 1 and 2 pairings for the tournament have been released.

Over the first two rounds of the Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler will be paired alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott.

Rory McIlroy, who has come off a fresh win at the Scottish Open, will be seen alongside 2023 Masters winners Jon Rahm and Justin Rose at 9:59 a.m. on Thursday and 4:58 a.m. on Friday.

Brooks Koepka, who is in top shape, will tee it off at 4:36 a.m. ET on Thursday. 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, on the other hand, will be alongside 2023 US Open winner Wyndham Clark, providing some intense and exciting golf.

According to SportsLine, Open Championship favorite Jordan Spieth will tee off at 4:03 a.m. on Thursday and 9:04 a.m. on Friday.

2023 Open Championship pairings and tee times for rounds 1 and 2

Following is the full field of 156 golfers with pairings and tee times for rounds 1 and 2 of the Open Championship. All times are ET.

1:35/6:36 a.m. Matthew Jordan (329), Richie Ramsay (142), Branden Grace (405)

1:46./6:47 a.m. Russell Henley (31), Jazz Janewattananond (247), Graeme Robertson

1:57/6:58 a.m. Ryan Fox (42), Lucas Herbert (56), Byeong Hun An (85)

2:08/7:09 a.m. Rikuya Hoshino (130), Charl Schwartzel (322), Alex Maguire (A)

2:19/7:20 a.m. Adrian Meronk (49), Pablo Larrazabal (58), Hiroshi Iwata (189)

2:30/7:31 a.m. Patrick Reed (51), Connor Syme (209), Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (A)

2:41 /7:42 a.m. Darren Clarke (3808), Victor Perez (66, Thomas Pieters (73)

2:52/7:53 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen (394), Joost Luiten (146), Christo Lamprecht (A)

3:03/8:04 a.m. Stewart Cink (299), JT Poston (52), Trey Mullinax (114)

3:14/8:15 a.m. Henrik Stenson (269), Harris English (37), Andrew Putnam (61)

3:25/8:26 a.m. Scott Stallings (82), Jordan Smith (89), Thorbjorn Olesen (92)

3:36/8:37 a.m. Ernie Els (1286), Kurt Kitayama (25), Takumi Kanaya (121)

3:47/8:48 a.m. Sam Burns (17), Sepp Straka (28), Chris Kirk (40)

4:03/9:04 a.m. Jordan Spieth (11), Matt Fitzpatrick (9), Jason Day (27)

4:14/9:15 a.m. Padraig Harrington (183), Seamus Power (50), Talor Gooch (101)

4:25/9:26 a.m. KH Lee (53), Davis Riley (78), Taiga Semikawa (163)

4:36/9:37 a.m. Patrick Cantlay (4), Brooks Koepka (12), Hideki Matsuyama (34)

4:47/9:48 a.m. Scottie Scheffler (1), Tommy Fleetwood (21), Adam Scott (39)

4:58/9:59 a.m. Cameron Smith (7), Xander Schauffele (6), Wyndham Clark (10)

5:09/10:10 a.m. Shane Lowry (29), Rickie Fowler (22), Robert MacIntyre (54)

5:20/10:21 a.m. Cameron Young (18), Si Woo Kim (36), Bryson DeChambeau (105)

5:31/10:32 a.m. Nicolai Højgaard (106), Bio Kim (202), Kazuki Yasumori (944)

5:42/10:43 a.m. Dan Bradbury (331), Oliver Farr (690), Haydn Barron (937)

5:53/10:54 a.m. Marcel Siem (200), Martin Rohwer (786), Tiger Christensen (A)

6:04/11:05 a.m. Lee Hodges (108), Antoine Rozner (139), Richard Bland (187)

6:15/11:16 a.m. Yannik Paul (100) , Sami Välimäki (220), Laurie Canter (330)

6:36/1:35 a.m. Rasmus Højgaard (84), Matthew Southgate (285), Alex Fitzpatrick (561)

6:47/1:46 a.m. Daniel Hillier (137), Kyung Nam Kang (402), Kensei Hirata (434)

6:58/1:57 a.m. Callum Shinkwin (119), Kazuki Higa (122), Michael Kim (134)

7:09/2:08 a.m. Zack Fischer (408), Taichi Kho (619), Kyle Barker (736)

7:20/2:19 a.m. Brendon Todd (63), Romain Langasque (136), Travis Smyth (310)

7:31/2:30 a.m. Gary Woodland (72), Adrian Otaegui (95), Alexander Bjork (96)

7:42/2:41 a.m. Min Woo Lee (47), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (93), Harrison Crowe (A)

7:53/2:52 a.m. Corey Conners (30), Billy Horschel (45), Alex Noren (67)

8:04/3:03 a.m. Tom Kim (24), Tom Hoge (38), Abraham Ancer (68)

8:15/3:14 a.m. Zach Johnson (221), Matt Wallace (134), David Micheluzzi (363)

8:26/3:25 a.m. Sahith Theegala (35), Emiliano Grillo (41), Dustin Johnson (79)

8:37/3:36 a.m. Francesco Molinari (157), Denny McCarthy (33), Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira (A)

8:48/3:47 a.m. Brian Harman (26), Thriston Lawrence (80), Thomas Detry (98)

9:04/4:03 a.m. John Daly (3808), Taylor Moore (48), Danny Willett (125)

9:15/4:14 a.m. David Lingmerth (97), Ben Griffin (109), Ockie Strydom (161)

9:26/4:25 a.m. Adri Arnaus (113), Ewen Ferguson (118), Keita Nakajima (151)

9:37/4:36 a.m. Keegan Bradley (15), Sungjae Im (23), Joaquin Niemann (43)

9:48/4:47 a.m. Viktor Hovland (5),Tony Finau (16), Justin Thomas (20)

9:59/4:58 a.m. Rory McIlroy (2), Jon Rahm (3), Justin Rose (32)

10:10/5:09 a.m. Collin Morikawa (19), Max Homa (8), Tyrrell Hatton (13)

10:21/5:20 a.m. Phil Mickelson (90), Nick Taylor (44), Adam Schenk (46)

10:32/5:31 a.m. Nacho Elvira (361), Marc Warren (382), Alejandro Cañizares (579)

10:43/5:42 a.m. Guido Migliozzi (224), Oliver Wilson (266), Connor McKinney (1140)

10:54/5:53 a.m. Kalle Samooja (256), Shubhankar Sharma (276), Gunner Wiebe (479)

11:05/6:04 a.m. Jorge Campillo (131), Brandon Robinson Thompson (812), Michael Stewart (868)

11:16/6:15 a.m. Hurly Long (249), Seungsu Han (470), Marco Penge (539)

The Open Championship will see golfers tee it up on the course ahead of the tournament, setting practice rounds and getting used to the course.