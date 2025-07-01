The Open Championship 2025 Final Qualifying: Who earned spots at Royal Portrush on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, July 1, 20 spots for the Open Championship 2025 were up for grabs in the final qualifying. The 36-hole event took place across four venues, each offering five spots.

Burnham & Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, and West Lancashire were the four venues for the Open Championship Final Qualifying across the UK. The field featured many notable names like Lee Westwood, Erik van Rooyen, and David Puig. While several players secured a place in the final field for golf’s oldest major, others were left empty-handed.

Let's take a look at the names who qualified for the Open Championship 2025.

The Open Championship 2025 Final Qualifying scorecard explored

Burnham & Berrow, Burnham-on-Sea, England

At this venue, Harry Hall is the most notable name to have made it to Royal Portrush. The one-time PGA Tour champion will make his tournament debut after sealing one of the five spots.

Here are the five names who qualified at Burnham & Berrow:

1: Justin Walters, 65-68

T2: Jacob Skov Olesen, 65-69

T2: Harry Hall, 67-67

4: Frazer Jones (a), 69-66

5: OJ Farrell, 68-68

Dundonald Links, Irvine, Scotland

Veteran Lee Westwood is returning to the major circuit after finishing as the leader at Scotland's qualifying event. He carded rounds of 70 and 67 to secure his spot at Royal Portrush.

Here's a look at the qualifiers from Dundonald Links:

1. Lee Westwood, 70-67

T2. Daniel Young, 71-67

T2. Angel Hidalgo, 71-67

4. Jesper Sandborg, 68-71

5. Connor Graham (a), 71-69

Royal Cinque Ports, Deal, England

LIV Golf star Dean Burmester fired rounds of 70 and 64 to qualify for the Open Championship 2025, joining four others from the venue.

Here's a look at all the qualifiers from Royal Cinque Ports:

1. Dean Burmester, 70-64

T2. Nathan Kimsey, 69-69

T2. Curtis Knipes, 69-69

4. Sebastian Cave (a), 67-72

5. John Axelsen, 70-70

West Lancashire, Liverpool, England

West Lancashire also witnessed a LIV Golf star finish as the leader, as Lucas Herbert fired rounds of 69 and 67 to earn his Open Championship berth. Amateur Richard Teder made history by becoming the first Estonian to qualify for the fourth major of the season. The 20-year-old eagled the first hole of the 4-for-2 playoff to seal his spot.

Here are all the qualifiers from West Lancashire:

1. Lucas Herbert, 69-67

2. Sampson Zhang, 68-69

3. George Bloor, 69-69

T4. Oliver Lindell

T4. Richard Teder (a), 70-69

