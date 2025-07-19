The Open Championship 2025 R4 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at Royal Portrush

Players at the 2025 Open Championship have battled a mix of sun, rain, and strong winds all week at Royal Portrush. As they head into Sunday’s final round, the weather looks calmer with only a slight chance of morning rain and mostly cloudy conditions expected later in the day. Scottie Scheffler currently leads the field at the Open Championship at 14-under par, going into the last 18 holes.The temperature will peak at 19°C (real feels like 18°C), with winds from the north reaching 11 km/h and gusts up to 26 km/h. There’s a 25% chance of rain in the morning and 4% chance of thunderstorms. Cloud cover will stay heavy through most of the day at 96% as per AccuWeather reports.Here’s a detailed look at Sunday’s weather forecast at the Open Championship:MorningTemperature: 19°Condition: CloudyWind: NNE 11 km/hWind Gusts: 22 km/hHumidity: 88%Dew Point: 15°Probability of Precipitation: 25%Precipitation: 0.0 mmCloud Cover: 99%Visibility: 5 kmAfternoonTemperature: 18°Condition: CloudyWind: NNW 11 km/hWind Gusts: 26 km/hHumidity: 87%Dew Point: 16°Probability of Precipitation: 25%Precipitation: 0.0 mmCloud Cover: 93%Visibility: 5 kmEveningTemperature: 16°Condition: Mostly cloudyWind: WNW 9 km/hWind Gusts: 22 km/hHumidity: 93%Dew Point: 15°Probability of Precipitation: 25%Precipitation: 0.0 mmCloud Cover: 95%Visibility: 3 kmWith mild winds and no heavy rain expected, players can expect steady conditions in Sunday’s final round.When will the players tee up in the final round at The Open Championship?The final round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush will start early on Sunday. The first group, Matti Schmid and Riki Kawamoto, will tee off at 3:30 a.m. ET.World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 9:30 a.m. ET with Haotong Li, while Rory McIlroy goes out at 9:20 a.m. ET alongside Matt Fitzpatrick. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere’s the full list of Sunday tee times for the 2025 Open Championship (all times ET):3:30 a.m.: Riki Kawamoto, Matti Schmid3:40 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Dean Burmester3:50 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Sebastian Soderberg4:00 a.m.: Jacob Skov Olesen, Shane Lowry4:10 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Antonie Rozner4:20 a.m.: Ryggs Johnston, Adrien Saddier4:30 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Romain Langasque4:40 a.m.: Matthew Jordan, Francesco Molinari4:55 a.m.: Justin Leonard, Sergio Garcia5:05 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Thomas Detry5:15 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Aaron Rai5:25 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger5:35 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Maverick McNealy5:45 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Takumi Kanaya5:55 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns6:10 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Akshay Bhatia6:20 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Jesper Svensson6:30 a.m.: Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau6:40 a.m.: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama6:50 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas7:00 a.m.: John Parry, J.J. Spaun7:10 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keegan Bradley7:25 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Marc Leishman7:35 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im7:45 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Corey Conners7:55 a.m.: Justin Rose, Harry Hall8:05 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Ludvig Aberg8:15 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Oliver Lindell8:25 a.m.: Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark8:40 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Hojgaard8:50 a.m.: Russell Henley, Nicolai Hojgaard9:00 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele9:10 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Harris English9:20 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick9:30 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li