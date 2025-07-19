The Open Championship 2025 R4 Weather Forecast: Will there be rain at Royal Portrush

  • home icon
By Sonali Verma
Published Jul 19, 2025 22:58 GMT
PGA: The 153rd Open - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 153rd Open - Source: Imagn

Players at the 2025 Open Championship have battled a mix of sun, rain, and strong winds all week at Royal Portrush. As they head into Sunday’s final round, the weather looks calmer with only a slight chance of morning rain and mostly cloudy conditions expected later in the day. Scottie Scheffler currently leads the field at the Open Championship at 14-under par, going into the last 18 holes.

The temperature will peak at 19°C (real feels like 18°C), with winds from the north reaching 11 km/h and gusts up to 26 km/h. There’s a 25% chance of rain in the morning and 4% chance of thunderstorms. Cloud cover will stay heavy through most of the day at 96% as per AccuWeather reports.

Here’s a detailed look at Sunday’s weather forecast at the Open Championship:

Morning

  • Temperature: 19°
  • Condition: Cloudy
  • Wind: NNE 11 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 22 km/h
  • Humidity: 88%
  • Dew Point: 15°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 99%
  • Visibility: 5 km
Afternoon

  • Temperature: 18°
  • Condition: Cloudy
  • Wind: NNW 11 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 26 km/h
  • Humidity: 87%
  • Dew Point: 16°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 93%
  • Visibility: 5 km

Evening

  • Temperature: 16°
  • Condition: Mostly cloudy
  • Wind: WNW 9 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 22 km/h
  • Humidity: 93%
  • Dew Point: 15°
  • Probability of Precipitation: 25%
  • Precipitation: 0.0 mm
  • Cloud Cover: 95%
  • Visibility: 3 km

With mild winds and no heavy rain expected, players can expect steady conditions in Sunday’s final round.

When will the players tee up in the final round at The Open Championship?

The final round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush will start early on Sunday. The first group, Matti Schmid and Riki Kawamoto, will tee off at 3:30 a.m. ET.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 9:30 a.m. ET with Haotong Li, while Rory McIlroy goes out at 9:20 a.m. ET alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.

Here’s the full list of Sunday tee times for the 2025 Open Championship (all times ET):

  • 3:30 a.m.: Riki Kawamoto, Matti Schmid
  • 3:40 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Dean Burmester
  • 3:50 a.m.: Andrew Novak, Sebastian Soderberg
  • 4:00 a.m.: Jacob Skov Olesen, Shane Lowry
  • 4:10 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Antonie Rozner
  • 4:20 a.m.: Ryggs Johnston, Adrien Saddier
  • 4:30 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Romain Langasque
  • 4:40 a.m.: Matthew Jordan, Francesco Molinari
  • 4:55 a.m.: Justin Leonard, Sergio Garcia
  • 5:05 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Thomas Detry
  • 5:15 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Aaron Rai
  • 5:25 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Daniel Berger
  • 5:35 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Maverick McNealy
  • 5:45 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Takumi Kanaya
  • 5:55 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sam Burns
  • 6:10 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Akshay Bhatia
  • 6:20 a.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Jesper Svensson
  • 6:30 a.m.: Nathan Kimsey, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 6:40 a.m.: Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 6:50 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas
  • 7:00 a.m.: John Parry, J.J. Spaun
  • 7:10 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Keegan Bradley
  • 7:25 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Marc Leishman
  • 7:35 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im
  • 7:45 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Corey Conners
  • 7:55 a.m.: Justin Rose, Harry Hall
  • 8:05 a.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Ludvig Aberg
  • 8:15 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Oliver Lindell
  • 8:25 a.m.: Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark
  • 8:40 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Rasmus Hojgaard
  • 8:50 a.m.: Russell Henley, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 9:00 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele
  • 9:10 a.m.: Chris Gotterup, Harris English
  • 9:20 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 9:30 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Haotong Li
