“The PAC’s useless”: Lucas Glover furious with latest PGA TOUR changes

Lucas Glover is not happy with the PGA Tour's decision to cut the field of the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship from 125 to 70.

Glover shot 6-under 64 in the second round of the Wyndham Championship to aggregate at 10-under after 36 holes. He is placed joint third, just two strokes behind the leader, Henley.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Friday, August 4, Glover questioned the current field limit of the FedEx St. Jude Championship and termed it silly to reduce the field to just 70 players. He said:

"It's very contrived to me, the whole thing. I don't even really understand it. I think if you finish in the Top-125, I don't know why you don't get to play next week. That's my opinion. Been pretty outspoken in that."

He added:

"I think it's silly that it's only 70. I think it's silly that we're playing 70 in these elevated events. I think it's silly. I think it's taken a lot of these last few tournaments of the regular season, a lot of that drama and I just think it's silly."

Glover told Golfweek that the Player Advisory Council on the PGA Tour was of no use, and eventually, it was the Tour that was going to make all the decisions. He said:

"It’s a waste of breath, a waste of time.… I’ve been out here long enough to know that it doesn’t matter. The PAC’s useless. They’re going to do what they’re going to do.

The 2009 US Open winner also spoke about the PGA Tour and PIF merger, stating that it was inevitable. He was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

"Something was inevitable whether it was that or private equity or something. We couldn’t continue to go down the road we were going. Anyone with a brain knows [PGA Tour] didn’t have the money. [LIV] was going to drag this lawsuit out as long as they could."

He added that the PGA Tour couldn't hold $20 million purse events forever and felt that sponsors were also not in favor of that, saying:

"They [sponsors] are not getting the return. That’s evident," he told Golfweek. "We know that too. We’ve got some valuations of under $5 million, and you’re asking the sponsor for $20 million. That doesn’t work. So, of course, we were going to have to do something. It was just a matter of where the money was coming from.”

Glover is currently ranked 112th in the FedEx Cup standings, and without the PGA Tour's recent change, he would have secured a spot in Memphis. The Wyndham Championship serves as the final event in the PGA Tour's regular season, representing the last opportunity for numerous players to earn a place in the Playoffs

When will Lucas Glover tee off at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, round 3?

The 43-year-old golfer is paired with Adam Svensson for the third round of the Wyndham Championship. The duo will be the second-to-last pair to begin play on Saturday, August 5, and will tee off at 1:40 pm EST.

With just a two-stroke difference, Glover will have the opportunity to overtake Henley and take the lead on Saturday. He has been in excellent form recently, achieving three top-10 finishes in his last four starts.