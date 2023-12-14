“The people at the top are there to make money” - Former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn hints that LIV Golf may not be growing the sport

Former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn doesn't believe that LIV Golf is the right way to grow the sport. Last week, the world witnessed what could arguably be LIV Golf's biggest heist ever after signing Jon Rahm ahead of the upcoming season. The deal was said to be worth nearly $550 million, the highest so far for any golfer on the Saudi-backed circuit.

Since Rahm's departure to LIV, there have been several opinions regarding the future of golf. Bjorn, who captained the European Ryder Cup squad in 2018, expressed his view that the Saudi-backed circuit might not be on the right path to developing the sport.

Bjorn stated that professional golf is only a small part of the entire pyramid of the sport, which includes amateur games, club-level games, driving ranges, grassroots golf, etc. He added that professional games should be 'beaming beacons' of light that guide the game in the right direction.

He was quoted as saying, via IOL Sports:

"The people at the top are there to make money, and they should because it’s a hugely popular game. They should be very wealthy at the top, and take the game in the right direction. At the moment, the light is not shining particularly brightly at the top.

He added:

"Everything underneath is in a very good place. And the only thing that’s not in a great place is the professional men’s game, because the women’s side is doing very well.

The 52-year-old felt that it was the responsibility of the people at the top to make sure that the sport was going in the right direction, saying:

"It’s not under the blame of anyone specific," he added. "It’s the blame of everyone, I’m in that group. I blame myself, as much as I blame everybody else."

Rahm made his Ryder Cup debut under Bjorn's captaincy in 2018. Speaking to IOL Sports' writer Michael Sherman, he mentioned that everyone was surprised by the golfer's move, considering his past statements.

However, the Dane golfer added that he was not going to vilify him for his change of stance because mindsets can evolve over 12 months. He further noted that Rahm's exemption from all the majors for a significant period might have played a role in his change of mind.

Bjorn was last seen at the MCB Tour Championship Mauritius, where he finished T38.

How did Thomas Bjorn perform in the 2022–23 season?

Here's a look at Thomas Bjorn's results in the events played in the 2023 season:

MCB Tour Championship Mauritius: 38T

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía

Masters: 46T

acciona Open de España

presented by Madrid: 76T

Alfred Dunhill Links

Championship: W/D

BMW PGA Championship: 80T

Horizon Irish Open: 91T

BMW International Open: W/D

KitchenAid Senior PGA

Championship: 15T

Soudal Open: 85T

DS Automobiles Italian Open: 141T

Korea Championship Presented by

Genesis: 140T

ISPS HANDA - CHAMPIONSHIP: 119T

Hero Indian Open: 79T

Thailand Classic: 38T

Singapore Classic: 71T

Ras Al Khaimah Championship: 56T

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 104T

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: 56T

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open: 49T