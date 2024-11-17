  • home icon
  "The PGA is done", "Trump to LIV"- Fans react to President-elect Donald Trump enjoying time with PIF Governor at UFC

"The PGA is done", "Trump to LIV"- Fans react to President-elect Donald Trump enjoying time with PIF Governor at UFC

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Nov 17, 2024 12:36 GMT
Donald Trump and Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Images via Getty and Comments via X/@OmgCblack@MidSeasonGroup)
Fans have reacted to Donald Trump [L] and Yasir Al-Rumayyan being spotted talking | Getty || X@OmgCblack || X@MidSeasonGroup

Fans on social media have reacted to Donald Trump being spotted sitting next to PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. The former American president attended a UFC event this week, where he was seated alongside the PIF Governor and Elon Musk.

The Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, is the financial backbone of LIV Golf. The PIF has invested heavily in the series and signed renowned golfers including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, and Phil Mickelson.

A picture of Trump in conversation with Al-Rumayyan was shared on X (formerly Twitter) after the most recent UFC night. It also shows Musk watching the match. The photo was captioned:

"JUST IN: Saudi PlF Chairman and LIV Golf’s Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is sitting next to President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk at UFC"

Following this picture being shared, fans reacted with their takes in the replies. One speculated that PIF might have an interest in investing in sports beyond golf moving forward:

"They are coming for the NFL, NBA, MLB and more. The PGA is done," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan commented on Trump and the Saudi-backed golf circuit humorously:

"Trump to LIV," the fan wrote.

Another fan called the picture "triggering":

"Major triggering photo for some," another fan wrote.

One fan suggested that Trump might be discussing the possibility of hosting a LIV Golf event at one of his golf courses in 2025.

"For all we know, Trump is negotiating a 2025 LIV Washington DC event at Trump National to see his favorite golfer Bryson DeChambeau. Kid Rock will be the concert headliner," a fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Fans reactions ((Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)
Fans reactions ((Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

Donald Trump’s connection with LIV Golf

Donald Trump has a strong business relationship with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, with his organization having hosted several events for the circuit. In 2023, Trump hosted three LIV Golf events at his golf courses, and this year, he hosted the Miami event in April. The tournament took place at Trump National Doral from April 5-7.

Aside from hosting LIV Golf events, Trump also collaborated with LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau to raise funds by filming a video for the golfer's YouTube channel. The two played the popular 'Break-50' challenge during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The video went viral, garnering around 13 million views as of November 2024.

Following their collaboration, Bryson DeChambeau opened up about Trump’s golfing skills, saying (via The Palm Beach Post):

"Man, his iron play was great. I can't tell you the number of times he stuffed it on the green within 30 feet in regulation. His driver swing is the most repeatable thing I have ever seen. I wish mine was that repeatable. Really, I do."

Notably, earlier this month, after Donald Trump won the presidential election, he mentioned DeChambeau during his victory speech at the Palm Beach Convention Center.

Edited by Eeshaan Tiwary
