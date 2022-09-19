“The PGA Tour never would have changed without it” – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman takes a jibe at PGA for ‘imitating’ his series

The PGA Tour recently rolled out a series of changes to its existing tour structure. The move grabbed the golf world’s attention as it came amid a raging PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate. While many PGA backers lauded the move, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was clearly unhappy.

Greg Norman has now come out to slam the PGA Tour for its structural changes. The Saudi-backed series boss accused the American tour of copying his concept, stating that "imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” As the war between the rivals continues, Norman termed the PGA’s move as “a classic case of competition benefiting workers”.

LIV Golf's Greg Norman accuses PGA Tour of copying its structure

The PGA Tour recently announced its decision to make some structural changes from the 2022-23 season. Tour chief Jay Monahan announced multiple changes, including a system where the circuit’s “top players” play at least 20 events across the season. The tour added an additional four “elevated events” and increased the average prize purse of the competition to $20 million. This was accepted with open arms by PGA Tour players and fans.

However, Greg Norman has now openly accused the tour of copying its structure. The LIV Golf CEO claimed that the American tour’s move is a result of intimidation caused by the Saudi-backed series. Speaking ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, the Australian added that the PGA’s monopoly was brought under threat by his league.

Greg Norman wrote in an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal:

"Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but it is also what you get when a serious challenger suddenly confronts a 54-year-old entrenched monopoly… On August 24, the PGA Tour responded to LIV Golf by boosting its purses, setting a pay floor, and structuring events so that fans get to see the tour’s best players—all among the innovations we introduced when we launched LIV in June."

He added:

"It is a classic case of competition benefiting workers and customers. LIV Golf is the best thing that has ever happened to the careers of professional golfers. The PGA Tour never would have changed without it."

It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour is also rumored to introduce a no-cut eight-event series throughout the 2023 campaign. As per Golf Digest, PGA commissioner Monahan has already informed players of the new system, which will have a purse of £16 million, featuring the top 50 players from the FedEx Cup standings. This comes after a number of players, including former champion Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, defected to the new controversial series.

Greg Norman takes on PGA Tour's ranking system

Interestingly, LIV Golf boss Greg Norman also slammed the ranking system in the sport. Taking yet another jibe at the PGA, which follows the ranking system for players, Norman said that it is “highly influenced” by sponsors.

He said:

"These rankings heavily influence how much sponsors pay players… The ranking system must be independent if it is to be credible. With a board dominated by the PGA Tour, the Official World Golf Ranking currently excludes LIV Golf events. That needs to change. If it doesn’t, fans and sponsors won't know who is the best in the sport."

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf events are not part of the Official World Golf Ranking system.

