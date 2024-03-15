The Players Championship 2024 Friday round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of The Players Championship 2024 ended with Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Wyndham Clark sharing the lead. The World No.2 golfer carded a seven-under 65 including 10 birdies at TPC Sawgrass. However, Schauffele shot a bogey-free 65, while Clark carded one bogey to tie the top spot.

The Players Championship 2024 round 1 was suspended due to darkness at 7:32 pm ET. It is now scheduled to resume at 8:50 am on Friday. Round 2 of the event, often referred to as golf's unofficial fifth major, will begin at 7:40 am with Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, and Matti Schmid on the first tee.

Expand Tweet

Notably, The Players' Day 1 leader McIlroy will tee off at 1:40 pm alongside Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth. Co-leader Schauffele will take his first tee at 1:29 pm. Sam Burns and Tommy Fleetwood will join. Meanwhile, Clark will enjoy an early tee-off at 8:46 am alongside Collin Morikawa and Brian Harman.

The Players' defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler carded a five-under 67 on Thursday. Coming off a dominant victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, the 27-year-old sat T6 at the end of Day 1 at the $25,000,000 event. He will resume the Florida outing at 8:35 am alongside Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

The Players Championship 2024 round 2 tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for The Players Championship 2024 (All times ET):

7:40 am - Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

7:51 am - Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:02 am - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

8:13 am - Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

8:24 am - Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

8:35 am - Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

8:46 am - Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

8:57 am - Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

9:08 am - Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam

9:19 am - Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

9:30 am - Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

9:41 am - Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger

12:45 pm - Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

12:56 pm - Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

1:07 pm - Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

1:18 pm - Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar

1:29 pm - Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:51 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

2:02 pm - Nick Taylor, Justin Rose

2:13 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

2:24 pm - C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox

2:35 pm - Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

2:46 pm - Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

10th tee

7:40 am - Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu

7:51 am - Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

8:02 am - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

8:13 am - Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap

8:24 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

8:35 am - Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

8:46 am - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

8:57 am - Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

9:08 am - Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

9:19 am - Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak

9:30 am - Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall

9:41 am - Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

12:45 pm - Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

12:56 pm - Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young

1:07 pm - Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett

1:18 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

1:29 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

1:40 pm - Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie

1:51 pm - Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

2:02 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

2:13 pm - Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

2:24 pm - Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin

2:35 pm - David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

2:46 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024 will be updated after Friday’s play.