The Players Championship 2024 Friday round 2 tee times and pairings explored

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
The Players Championship 2024 round 2 tee times

Day 1 of The Players Championship 2024 ended with Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Wyndham Clark sharing the lead. The World No.2 golfer carded a seven-under 65 including 10 birdies at TPC Sawgrass. However, Schauffele shot a bogey-free 65, while Clark carded one bogey to tie the top spot.

The Players Championship 2024 round 1 was suspended due to darkness at 7:32 pm ET. It is now scheduled to resume at 8:50 am on Friday. Round 2 of the event, often referred to as golf's unofficial fifth major, will begin at 7:40 am with Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, and Matti Schmid on the first tee.

Notably, The Players' Day 1 leader McIlroy will tee off at 1:40 pm alongside Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth. Co-leader Schauffele will take his first tee at 1:29 pm. Sam Burns and Tommy Fleetwood will join. Meanwhile, Clark will enjoy an early tee-off at 8:46 am alongside Collin Morikawa and Brian Harman.

The Players' defending champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler carded a five-under 67 on Thursday. Coming off a dominant victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, the 27-year-old sat T6 at the end of Day 1 at the $25,000,000 event. He will resume the Florida outing at 8:35 am alongside Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.

The Players Championship 2024 round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 2 tee times for The Players Championship 2024 (All times ET):

  • 7:40 am - Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid
  • 7:51 am - Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 8:02 am - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu
  • 8:13 am - Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari
  • 8:24 am - Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson
  • 8:35 am - Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English
  • 8:46 am - Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun
  • 8:57 am - Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young
  • 9:08 am - Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam
  • 9:19 am - Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
  • 9:30 am - Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
  • 9:41 am - Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger
  • 12:45 pm - Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery
  • 12:56 pm - Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan
  • 1:07 pm - Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee
  • 1:18 pm - Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar
  • 1:29 pm - Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:40 pm - Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
  • 1:51 pm - Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
  • 2:02 pm - Nick Taylor, Justin Rose
  • 2:13 pm - Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd
  • 2:24 pm - C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox
  • 2:35 pm - Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg
  • 2:46 pm - Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

10th tee

  • 7:40 am - Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu
  • 7:51 am - Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley
  • 8:02 am - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger
  • 8:13 am - Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap
  • 8:24 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa
  • 8:35 am - Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas
  • 8:46 am - Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman
  • 8:57 am - Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry
  • 9:08 am - Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia
  • 9:19 am - Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak
  • 9:30 am - Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall
  • 9:41 am - Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki
  • 12:45 pm - Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair
  • 12:56 pm - Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young
  • 1:07 pm - Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett
  • 1:18 pm - Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge
  • 1:29 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk
  • 1:40 pm - Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie
  • 1:51 pm - Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker
  • 2:02 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings
  • 2:13 pm - Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson
  • 2:24 pm - Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin
  • 2:35 pm - David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander
  • 2:46 pm - Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune

Saturday’s round 3 tee times for the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024 will be updated after Friday’s play.

