The Players Championship 2024: How to watch, TV telecast, radio, streaming and more explored 

The Players Championship 2024 will take place from March 14 to 17 at the Players Stadium Course. The tournament will have the best golfers in the world competing for a prize of $25 million.

It all starts with the Pro-am tournament on Wednesday, March 13. Fans can watch it online from noon to 1:30 p.m. ET on PGATour.com, YouTube, and ESPN+. After that, the main tournament will be shown on Golf Channel and NBC.

The first two rounds will be on TV from 1 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel. Then, the last two rounds will be on NBC. The third round on Saturday, March 16, will be on TV from 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET. After that, the final round will also be on NBC from 1 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET.

Here are the details for the TV schedule of 2024 The Players Championship:

Thursday, March 14

Time: 1-7 p.m.

Network: Golf Channel

Friday, March 15

Time: 1-7 p.m.

Network: Golf Channel

Saturday, March 16

Time: 2-7 p.m.

Network: NBC

Sunday, March 17

Time: 1-6 p.m.

Network: NBC

The radio listeners can tune in to PGA Tour Sirius XM to hear the commentary of all four rounds.

Here is the timing for the radio coverage of The Players Championship 2024:

Thursday, March 14

Time: noon-7 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Time: noon-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Time: 1-7 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Time: noon-6 p.m.

The tournament will be live-streamed on ESPN for the main feed, Marquee group, and featured group for all four rounds.

Here are the live-streaming details of the event:

Stream 1

Thursday, March 14

Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Group: 2.-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Main Feed: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.

Stream 2

Thursday, March 14

Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Group: 1-7 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Group: 2-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Marquee: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Group: 1-6 p.m.

Stream 3

Thursday, March 14

Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 2-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Featured Groups: 8:45 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

Stream 4

Thursday, March 14

Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 1-7 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 2-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 17

Featured Holes: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Featured Hole: 1-6 p.m.

The Players Championship 2024 tee times

Golfers will tee off for the tournament's first round at 7:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 14, with Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, and Zac Blair taking the first shot of the day on the first tee hole while Troy Merritt, Tyalor Pendrith, and Taylor Montgomery start their game on the tenth hole.

Here are the tee times of The Players Championship's first round (all times in ET):

1st Tee

7:40 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair

7:51 a.m.: Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young

8:02 a.m.: Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett

8:13 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge

8:24 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

8:35 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie

8:46 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker

8:57 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings

9:08 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

9:19 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin

9:30 a.m.: David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

9:41 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune

12:45 p.m.: Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu

12:56 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley

1:07 p.m.: Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

1:18 p.m.: Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap

1:29 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

1:40 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas

1:51 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman

2:02 p.m.: Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

2:13 p.m.: Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia

2:24 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak

2:35 p.m.: Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall

2:46 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki

10th tee

7:40 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

7:51 a.m.: Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan

8:02 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

8:13 a.m.: Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar

8:24 a.m.: Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

8:35 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

8:46 a.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

8:57 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Tom Kim, Justin Rose

9:08 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd

9:19 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox

9:30 a.m.: Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg

9:41 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles

12:45 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

12:56 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:07 p.m.: Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

1:18 p.m.: Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

1:29 p.m.: Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson

1:40 p.m.: Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

1:51 p.m.: Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun

2:02 p.m.: Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

2:13 p.m.: Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam

2:24 p.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson

2:35 p.m.: Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

2:46 p.m.: Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger