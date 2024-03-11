The Players Championship 2024: Odds and best bets explored

The PGA Tour will head to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, this week for the Players Championship 2024. The tournament is scheduled to take place from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, November 17, at the Stadium Course of TPC at Sawgrass.

The four-day event will feature the 144 players competing for the $25 million purse. All the heavyweights will be fighting for the biggest event outside of the majors. Nine of the top 10 ranked golfers in OWGR will be in action this week, with Jon Rahm being the only exception.

As per the oddsmakers, defending champion Scottie Scheffler is once again the favorite to win the Players Championship. As per Fan Duel, he is +550 to lift the trophy on Sunday. Rory McIlroy is the second favorite at +1000, while Xander Schauffele is at +1800.

Odds for the Players Championship 2024

Rory McIlroy is one of the favorites to win the Players Championship 2024

Here are the odds for the Players Championship 2024:

Scottie Scheffler: +550

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Justin Thomas: +2200

Patrick Cantlay: +2200

Viktor Hovland: +2200

Max Homa: +2500

Will Zalatoris: +2800

Hideki Matsuyama: +3000

Collin Morikawa: +3000

Ludvig Åberg: +3500

Jordan Spieth: +3500

Wyndham Clark: +3500

Sam Burns: +3500

Tommy Fleetwood: +4000

Jason Day: +4000

Shane Lowry: +4500

Sahith Theegala: +5000

Cameron Young: +5000

Tony Finau: +5500

Si Woo Kim: +6000

Sungjae Im: +6000

Min Woo Lee: +6000

Adam Scott: +6500

Tom Kim: +6500

Russell Henley: +6500

Matt Fitzpatrick: +7000

Corey Conners: +7500

Brian Harman: +8000

Byeong Hun An: +9000

Keegan Bradley: +10000

Eric Cole: +10000

J.T. Poston: +10000

Tom Hoge: +10000

Justin Rose: +11000

Keith Mitchell: +11000

Adam Hadwin: +11000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +11000

Harris English: +11000

Nicolai Højgaard: +12000

Chris Kirk: +12000

Stephan Jaeger: +12000

Brendon Todd: +12000

Rickie Fowler: +12000

Cam Davis: +12000

Alex Noren: +12000

Jake Knapp: +15000

Matthieu Pavon: +15000

Beau Hossler: +15000

Emiliano Grillo: +15000

Aaron Rai: +15000

Kurt Kitayama: +15000

Sepp Straka: +15000

Luke List: +17000

Denny McCarthy: +17000

Doug Ghim: +20000

Andrew Putnam: +20000

Taylor Pendrith: +20000

Erik van Rooyen: +20000

Billy Horschel: +20000

Lucas Glover: +20000

Nick Taylor: +20000

Ryan Fox: +20000

Austin Eckroat: +22000

Akshay Bhatia: +22000

Patrick Rodgers: +22000

Adam Svensson: +22000

Kevin Yu: +25000

Davis Thompson: +25000

Andrew Novak: +25000

Taylor Montgomery: +27000

Ryo Hisatsune: +27000

Matt Kuchar: +27000

Justin Suh: +30000

Maverick McNealy: +30000

Ben Griffin: +35000

Taylor Moore: +35000

Thomas Detry: +35000

Chan Kim: +35000

Webb Simpson: +35000

Mark Hubbard: +35000

Adam Schenk: +35000

Mackenzie Hughes: +40000

K.H. Lee: +40000

Chesson Hadley: +40000

Seamus Power: +40000

Scott Stallings: +50000

Sami Valimaki: +50000

Vincent Norrman: +50000

Lee Hodges: +50000

Matt Wallace: +50000

Greyson Sigg: +50000

Robert MacIntyre: +50000

Garrick Higgo: +50000

Charley Hoffman: +50000

Carson Young: +50000

Brandon Wu: +50000

Gary Woodland: +50000

Ben Kohles: +50000

Martin Laird: +50000

Justin Lower: +60000

Nick Hardy: +60000

Nate Lashley: +60000

Aaron Baddeley: +60000

Sam Ryder: +60000

Ben Martin: +60000

Tyler Duncan: +60000

S.H. Kim: +60000

Michael Kim: +60000

Nick Dunlap: +60000

Ben Silverman: +60000

C.T. Pan: +60000

Sam Stevens: +60000

J.J. Spaun: +60000

Joseph Bramlett: +60000

Alex Smalley: +60000

Steve Stricker: +60000