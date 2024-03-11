The Players Championship 2024: Odds and best bets explored

The PGA Tour will head to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, this week for the Players Championship 2024. The tournament is scheduled to take place from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, November 17, at the Stadium Course of TPC at Sawgrass.
The four-day event will feature the 144 players competing for the $25 million purse. All the heavyweights will be fighting for the biggest event outside of the majors. Nine of the top 10 ranked golfers in OWGR will be in action this week, with Jon Rahm being the only exception.
As per the oddsmakers, defending champion Scottie Scheffler is once again the favorite to win the Players Championship. As per Fan Duel, he is +550 to lift the trophy on Sunday. Rory McIlroy is the second favorite at +1000, while Xander Schauffele is at +1800.
Odds for the Players Championship 2024
Here are the odds for the Players Championship 2024:
- Scottie Scheffler: +550
- Rory McIlroy: +1000
- Xander Schauffele: +1800
- Justin Thomas: +2200
- Patrick Cantlay: +2200
- Viktor Hovland: +2200
- Max Homa: +2500
- Will Zalatoris: +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Collin Morikawa: +3000
- Ludvig Åberg: +3500
- Jordan Spieth: +3500
- Wyndham Clark: +3500
- Sam Burns: +3500
- Tommy Fleetwood: +4000
- Jason Day: +4000
- Shane Lowry: +4500
- Sahith Theegala: +5000
- Cameron Young: +5000
- Tony Finau: +5500
- Si Woo Kim: +6000
- Sungjae Im: +6000
- Min Woo Lee: +6000
- Adam Scott: +6500
- Tom Kim: +6500
- Russell Henley: +6500
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +7000
- Corey Conners: +7500
- Brian Harman: +8000
- Byeong Hun An: +9000
- Keegan Bradley: +10000
- Eric Cole: +10000
- J.T. Poston: +10000
- Tom Hoge: +10000
- Justin Rose: +11000
- Keith Mitchell: +11000
- Adam Hadwin: +11000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +11000
- Harris English: +11000
- Nicolai Højgaard: +12000
- Chris Kirk: +12000
- Stephan Jaeger: +12000
- Brendon Todd: +12000
- Rickie Fowler: +12000
- Cam Davis: +12000
- Alex Noren: +12000
- Jake Knapp: +15000
- Matthieu Pavon: +15000
- Beau Hossler: +15000
- Emiliano Grillo: +15000
- Aaron Rai: +15000
- Kurt Kitayama: +15000
- Sepp Straka: +15000
- Luke List: +17000
- Denny McCarthy: +17000
- Doug Ghim: +20000
- Andrew Putnam: +20000
- Taylor Pendrith: +20000
- Erik van Rooyen: +20000
- Billy Horschel: +20000
- Lucas Glover: +20000
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Ryan Fox: +20000
- Austin Eckroat: +22000
- Akshay Bhatia: +22000
- Patrick Rodgers: +22000
- Adam Svensson: +22000
- Kevin Yu: +25000
- Davis Thompson: +25000
- Andrew Novak: +25000
- Taylor Montgomery: +27000
- Ryo Hisatsune: +27000
- Matt Kuchar: +27000
- Justin Suh: +30000
- Maverick McNealy: +30000
- Ben Griffin: +35000
- Taylor Moore: +35000
- Thomas Detry: +35000
- Chan Kim: +35000
- Webb Simpson: +35000
- Mark Hubbard: +35000
- Adam Schenk: +35000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +40000
- K.H. Lee: +40000
- Chesson Hadley: +40000
- Seamus Power: +40000
- Scott Stallings: +50000
- Sami Valimaki: +50000
- Vincent Norrman: +50000
- Lee Hodges: +50000
- Matt Wallace: +50000
- Greyson Sigg: +50000
- Robert MacIntyre: +50000
- Garrick Higgo: +50000
- Charley Hoffman: +50000
- Carson Young: +50000
- Brandon Wu: +50000
- Gary Woodland: +50000
- Ben Kohles: +50000
- Martin Laird: +50000
- Justin Lower: +60000
- Nick Hardy: +60000
- Nate Lashley: +60000
- Aaron Baddeley: +60000
- Sam Ryder: +60000
- Ben Martin: +60000
- Tyler Duncan: +60000
- S.H. Kim: +60000
- Michael Kim: +60000
- Nick Dunlap: +60000
- Ben Silverman: +60000
- C.T. Pan: +60000
- Sam Stevens: +60000
- J.J. Spaun: +60000
- Joseph Bramlett: +60000
- Alex Smalley: +60000
- Steve Stricker: +60000