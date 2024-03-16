The Players Championship 2024 Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Mar 16, 2024 13:08 GMT
The third round of The Players Championship 2024 will commence at 8:25 a.m. ET, with David Lipsky initiating play on Saturday, March 16.

The tournament's second round, halted on Friday, resumed at 7:40 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. Following the conclusion of the second round, players will now head for the third round.

The Players Championship had a cutline after 36 holes, allowing only players who finished above the line to progress to the third round.

Wyndham Clark will enter the third round with a four-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele and Nick Taylor. Their group is scheduled to begin their game at 2:40 p.m. ET.

Nick Taylor will team up with Matt Fitzpatrick to tee off for the third round at 2:30 p.m. ET, while Maverick McNealy and Corey Conners are set to tee off at 2:20 p.m. ET on Saturday. Ludvig Åberg will partner with Emiliano Grillo and start their game at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Rory McIlroy and Sepp Straka tee off together at 1:05 p.m. ET, followed by Taylor Montgomery and Jason Day.

The Players Championship 2024 Round 3 tee times

Here are the The Players Championship 2024 round 3 tee times (All time in ET):

  • 8:25 a.m.: David Lipsky
  • 8:30 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Martin Laird
  • 8:40 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Sam Burns
  • 8:50 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Min Woo Lee
  • 9:00 a.m.: Sami Valimaki, Zac Blair
  • 9:10 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin
  • 9:20 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 9:30 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, J.J. Spaun
  • 9:45 a.m.: Jake Knapp, Max Homa
  • 9:55 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Dylan Wu
  • 10:05 a.m.: Adam Scott, Sungjae Im
  • 10:15 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
  • 10:25 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Schenk
  • 10:35 a.m.: Tyler Duncan, Jimmy Stanger
  • 10:45 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Grayson Murray
  • 10:55 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama
  • 11:10 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren
  • 11:20 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Chan Kim
  • 11:30 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau
  • 11:40 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Seamus Power
  • 11:50 a.m.: Taylor Moore, Doug Ghim
  • 12:00 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Emiliano Grillo
  • 12:10 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Austin Eckroat
  • 12:25 p.m.: Matt NeSmith, Keith Mitchell
  • 12:35 p.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges
  • 12:45 p.m.: Cameron Young, Ryan Moore
  • 12:55 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder
  • 1:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
  • 1:15 p.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Jason Day
  • 1:25 p.m.: Harris English, Chris Kirk
  • 1:40 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:50 p.m.: Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala
  • 2:00 p.m.: Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
  • 2:10 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners
  • 2:20 p.m.: Maverick McNealy, Matti Schmid
  • 2:30 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 2:40 p.m.: Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele

The final round of The Players Championship is scheduled for Sunday, March 17, at the TPC Sawgrass's Stadium Course in Florida.

Edited by Shirsh
