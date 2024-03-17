The Players Championship 2024 Sunday Final round tee times and pairings explored

The final round of The Players Championship 2024 is set to take place on Sunday, March 17, at TPC Sawgrass's Stadium Course. Xander Schauffele leads the tournament after three rounds, boasting a score of 17-under. Wyndham Clark, who held the lead for the first two rounds, now sits in second place, with Brian Harman trailing in third.

The upcoming final round promises excitement as fans wonder if Clark can stage a comeback and secure the victory. Also, eyes are on defending champion Scottie Scheffler, who has maintained sixth place over the last two rounds. Scheffler comes into the tournament in good form, having won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week.

The golfers will tee off for the final round of The Players Championship 2024 starting at 7:35 a.m. ET on Sunday, March 17, with Seamus Power taking the first shot of the day. Rickie Fowler and Grayson Murray will tee off together at 7:40 a.m. ET, followed by Keith Mitchell and Thomas Detry.

Tournament leader Xander Schauffele will tee off alongside Wyndham Clark , who trails him by a stroke, at 1:40 p.m. ET. Rory McIlroy will play in a group with C.T. Pan, teeing off at 12:25 p.m. ET.

The Players Championship 2024 Sunday Final round tee times

Here are the tee times of the final round of The Players Championship (all-time in ET):

7:35 a.m. – Seamus Power

7:40 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Grayson Murray

7:49 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Max Homa

7:58 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Thomas Detry

8:07 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee

8:16 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Andrew Putnam

8:25 a.m. – Ben Martin, Tyler Duncan

8:35 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Harris English

8:45 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Shane Lowry

8:55 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Jimmy Stanger

9:05 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, Adam Scott

9:20 a.m. – Martin Laird, Zac Blair

9:30 a.m. – Cameron Young, Ryan Moore

9:40 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Kurt Kitayama

9:50 a.m. – Sami Valimaki, Mackenzie Hughes

10:00 a.m. – Tom Hoge, David Lipsky

10:10 a.m. – Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk

10:20 a.m. – Alex Noren, Chan Kim

10:30 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Tommy Fleetwood

10:40 a.m. – Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp

10:50 a.m. – Jason Day, Nick Taylor

11:05 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Collin Morikawa

11:15 a.m. – Brice Garnett, Tony Finau

11:25 a.m. – Sam Ryder, Corey Conners

11:35 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11:45 a.m. – Matti Schmid, Peter Malnati

11:55 a.m. – Matt NeSmith, Sepp Straka

12:05 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat

12:15 p.m. – Sam Burns, Adam Schenk

12:25 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, C.T. Pan

12:35 p.m. – Ludvig Aberg, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:50 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Doug Ghim

1:00 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Hideki Matsuyama

1:10 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Nate Lashley

1:20 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala

1:30 p.m. – Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy

1:40 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark