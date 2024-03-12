The Players Championship 2024 Thursday round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The Players Championship 2024 is set to begin at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) on Thursday, March 14. The event, often referred to as golf's unofficial fifth major, will see a 144-player field compete for the whopping $25,000,000 prize purse.

The 12th event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will feature 46 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Round 1 of the 50th edition of The Players Championship 2024 will tee off at 7:40 AM (ET) with Zac Blair, Ryan Moore, and Chesson Hadley on the first tee.

The grouping of Carson Young, Brandon Wu, and Ben Taylor will follow suit at 7:51 AM. The final tee of the day will be at 2:46 PM. The pairing of Charley Hoffman, Sami Valimaki, and Sam Stevens will take the late tee off.

World No.1 and The Players Championship defending champion Scottie Scheffler will tee off at 1:40 PM. Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler will join him on the first tee.

Meanwhile, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy will start his outing at 8:35 AM on the 10th tee alongside Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth. The featured group will follow the grouping of Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood and Sam Burns

For the unversed, The Players Championship 2024 winner will bag a whopping $4,500,000 paycheck and valuable 450 FedEx Cup points.

The Players Championship 2024 round 1 tee times

Listed below are the complete day 1 tee times for the PGA Tour's The Players Championship 2024 (All times ET):

Hole 1

7:40 AM - Zac Blair, Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley

7:51 AM - Carson Young, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor

8:02 AM - Joseph Bramlett, Thomas Detry, Alex Noren

8:13 AM - Lee Hodges, Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge

8:24 AM - Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk

8:35 AM - Chez Reavie, Sepp Straka, Vincent Norrman

8:46 AM - Russell Henley, Steve Stricker, Brice Garnett

8:57 AM - Taylor Moore, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings

9:08 AM - Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im

9:19 AM - Keegan Bradley, Adam Hadwin, K.H. Lee

9:30 AM - David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander

9:41 AM - Ryo Hisatsune, Ben Silverman, Robert MacIntyre

12:45 PM - Kevin Yu, Hayden Buckley, Doug Ghim

12:56 PM - Alex Smalley, Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler

1:07 PM - Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger

1:18 PM - Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp

1:29 PM - Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa

1:40 PM - Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler

1:51 PM - Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Collin Morikawa

2:02 PM - Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry

2:13 PM - Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, Austin Eckroat

2:24 PM - Andrew Novak, Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim

2:35 PM - Ben Martin, Harry Hall, Eric Cole

2:46 PM - Charley Hoffman, Sami Valimaki, Sam Stevens

Hole 10

7:40 AM - Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

7:51 AM - Carl Yuan, Aaron Rai, Michael Kim

8:02 AM - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee, Joel Dahmen

8:13 AM - Si Woo Kim, Jason Day, Matt Kuchar

8:24 AM - Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns

8:35 AM - Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth

8:46 AM - Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott

8:57 AM - Justin Rose, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim

9:08 AM - Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, Erik van Rooyen

9:19 AM - Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox, C.T. Pan

9:30 AM - Martin Laird, Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

9:41 AM - Ben Kohles, Robby Shelton, Nate Lashley

12:45 PM - Matti Schmid, Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers

12:56 PM - Denny McCarthy, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matthew NeSmith

1:07 PM - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu

1:18 PM - Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

1:29 PM - Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson, Nick Hardy

1:40 PM - Nicolas Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English

1:51 PM - Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun, Davis Riley

2:02 PM - Cameron Young, Luke List, Gary Woodland

2:13 PM - Andrew Putnam, Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk

2:24 PM - Ben Griffin, Aaron Baddeley, Davis Thompson

2:35 PM - Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

2:46 PM - Chan Kim, Jimmy Stanger, David Skinns

Friday’s round 2 tee times for The Players Championship 2024 will be updated soon.