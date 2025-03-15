The Players Championship 2025 Day 3 weather forecast: Will wind create havoc at TPC Sawgrass?

2025's The Players Championship is underway. The second round concluded on Friday, March 14. The first two rounds have had pleasant weather with light wind gusts at TPC Sawgrass's Stadium Course in Ponte Verde Beach, Florida.

However, the weather is expected to deteriorate in the third round of The Players Championship as wind gusts will be strong, ranging from 25 to 38 mph, as per Accuweather. It is expected to be sunny and breezy with temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s in the third round. Humidity will be high and probability of precipitation minimal.

Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia are tied for first with a score of 11-under 133. Asked about the impending wind gusts up to 30 mph, Lee told media:

"It will be tough. We got the text message yesterday from the TOUR saying that they're going to adjust the course to it. It is, again, it's a tough course even without wind, and it's intimidating.

There will be holes where obviously it will be downwind and some that are into, so there's going to be holes that could be easier, but holes that could be a lot harder. Again, just hopefully keep playing good golf and see how it goes."

Here's the weather report for the second round at 2025's The Players Championship, as per Accuweather:

March 15

Morning

Temperature: 24°C (75°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and breezy

Wind: SE 20 km/h (12.4 mph)

Wind Gusts: 43 km/h (26.7 mph)

Humidity: 78%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 48%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Afternoon

Temperature: 25°C (77°F)

Weather: Partly sunny and windy

Wind: SE 32 km/h (19.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 61 km/h (37.9 mph)

Humidity: 66%

Probability of Precipitation: 0%

Cloud Cover: 51%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Evening

Temperature: 21°C (70°F)

Weather: Mainly clear, windy and warm

Wind: SSE 28 km/h (17.4 mph)

Wind Gusts: 56 km/h (34.8 mph)

Humidity: 78%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 20%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Overnight

Temperature: 20°C (68°F)

Weather: Mainly clear, breezy and warm

Wind: SSE 24 km/h (14.9 mph)

Wind Gusts: 41 km/h (25.5 mph)

Humidity: 83%

Probability of Precipitation: 1%

Cloud Cover: 22%

Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)

Tommy Fleetwood says "controlling the ball" key amid strong winds at The Players Championship 2025

Tommy Fleetwood is in contention after the second round of The Players Championship. He is tied for ninth with a score of 7-under with Jake Knapp.

In the post-round press conference at The Players Championship, Fleetwood was asked how he planned to balance ball control in strong 30-mph wind gusts. The 34-year-old said:

"Clearly with the wind it's a completely different test. I guess, again, makes controlling your ball off the tee even more important than it normally is and just giving yourself the chance to control your golf ball and trying to be kind of relentless and patient out there and just keep hitting shots really. Yeah, whatever the challenge is, just looking forward to it."

Fleetwood, who joined the PGA Tour in 2018, is still awaiting his maiden victory. He has competed in 148 tournaments on the PGA Tour and had five runner-up finishes but has failed to clinch a victory.

