The Players Championship 2025 Day 4 weather forecast: Will thunderstorms spoil the party on Sunday?

The weather at the Players Championship venue for Day 4 is expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy, with the temperature predicted to be around 26 degrees in the daytime and there are chances of thunderstorms in the daytime. Here's the detailed breakdown of the weather conditions at the TPC Sawgrass:

Daytime:

RealFeel: 26°

RealFeel Shade: 25°

Max UV Index: 2 Low

Wind: S at 24 km/h

Wind Gusts: 52 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 92%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 84%

Precipitation: 15.2 mm

Rain: 15.2 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 2

Hours of Rain’ 2

Cloud Cover: 93%

The temperature will be 14 degrees at night, and the wind speed will be WSW at 22 km/h. The probability of precipitation will be 25%, and the probability of thunderstorms is 6%. Here's the entire breakdown of the weather conditions at night:

Nighttime:

RealFeel: 10°

Wind: WSW at 22 km/h

Wind Gusts: 35 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 6%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 81%

What are the tee times and pairings for the last round of the Players Championship?

Keegan Bradley, Aaron Rai, and Jesper Svensson will start at 8 am on the first tee for the last round of the Players Championship. Next to them, Justin Lower, Justin Thomas, and Davis Riley will tee off at 8:11 am. Scottie Scheffler is paired with Sam Ryder and Min Woo Lee for the last round at 8:55 am on the same tee. Here's a list of tee times and pairings for the last round of the Players Championship:

First tee

8 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Aaron Rai, Jesper Svensson

8:11 a.m.: Justin Lower, Justin Thomas, Davis Riley

8:22 a.m.: Mac Meissner, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood

8:33 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Moore, Tom Hoge

8:44 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Daniel Berger, Tom Kim

8:55 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Scottie Scheffler, Sam Ryder

9:06 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk

9:17 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, J.T. Poston, Jake Knapp

9:28 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Patrick Cantlay, Max McGreevy

9:39 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Danny Walker, Akshay Bhatia

9:50 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners, Alex Smalley

10:01 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Bud Cauley, J.J. Spaun

10th tee

8 a.m.: Joe Highsmith, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Fox

8:11 a.m.: Jacob Bridgemen, Harris English, Matt McCarty

8:22 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar, Will Zalatoris

8:33 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Joel Dahmen, Russell Henley

8:44 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Beau Hossler, Hayden Springer

8:55 a.m.: Chandler Phillips, Will Chandler, Camilo Villegas

9:06 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala

9:17 a.m.: Carson Young, Isaiah Salinda, Byeong Hun An

9:28 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Si Woo Kim, Charley Hoffman

9:39 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Rico Hoey, Xander Schauffele

9:50 a.m.: Cameron Young, Trey Mullinax, Jhonattan Vegas

10:01 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Sami Valimaki, Emiliano Grillo

( All times in ET)

