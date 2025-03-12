The Players Championship 2025 expert picks: 5 players who could shine

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 12, 2025 13:40 GMT
The Players Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The PGA Tour is in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, for the Players Championship 2025. The biggest event outside of the majors on the Tour will tee off on Thursday, March 13, at TPC Sawgrass.

Since the Players Championship 2025 is the Signature event of the PGA Tour, it will feature almost all of the top players in action. The top names like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele, are favorites for the event. However, several picks can disrupt the field and stun the oddsmakers' favorites.

In this article, we will look at five expert picks who can shine at TPC Sawgrass.

Five Expert picks for the Players Championship 2025

1) Justin Rose

also-read-trending Trending
Justin Rose at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image Source: Getty)

Justin Rose has a lot of experience as he is making his 20th start at TPC Sawgrass. Speaking of past results, he has six top-25 finishes here, including a T6 in 2023.

As per Sportsline, Rose is +15000 to win this week. However, the veteran Englishman is entering this week with a T3 at Pebble Beach and a T8 at Bay Hill.

2) Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka (Image Source: Imagn)

Sepp Straka is another underrated name that can test the top names this week. He is currently at the top of the FedExCup points standings and has posted six top-15 finishes in 2025. He has three top 10s this season, including a win at the American Express.

Speaking of past performances, Straka has two top-15 finishes at TPC Sawgrass. As per the odds, he is +5500 to win this week.

3) Brian Harman

Brian Harman (Image Source: Imagn)

Brian Harman has a few good results at the Players Championship. In recent months, his form has been a bit up and down, but has gathered up momentum this season.

Harman already has three top-25 finishes this season and might put up another good result this week. The Open Championship 2023 is +9000 to win at TPC Sawgrass.

4) Michael Kim

Michael Kim (Image Source: Imagn)

Michael Kim has been a revelation this season. He's been red hot with a runner-up, T13, T13, T6, and fourth in his past five starts. Although he is +11000 this week, he will be hoping to end the title drought soon.

5) Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger (Image Source: Imagn)

Daniel Berger's career has been filled with injuries that have hindered his performances. However, of late, he is gradually returning to his best and has surged to 42nd in the latest OWGR.

Speaking of recent performances, Berger has five top 25s, including a runner-up finish. As for his past results at the Players Championship, he has two top-10 finishes and finished T13 in his last star in 2022.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
