The Players Championship 2025 Power Rankings: Scottie Scheffler edged out by 3x PGA Tour winner

Sepp Straka has edged out defending champion Scottie Scheffler to lead the PGA Tour's power rankings for the Players Championship 2025. The PGA Tour's biggest event will be played from Thursday, March 13 to Sunday, March 16, at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

The Players Championship 2025 will feature a 144-player field competing for a $25 million purse. In this article, we will take a look at the power rankings for the TPC Sawgrass event.

Power rankings for the Players Championship 2025 explored

1) Sepp Straka

Sepp Straka won the American Express 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Sepp Straka has surprisingly trumped Scottie Scheffler as the power rankings leader this week.

Straka has been quite impressive this season with six top-15 finishes, including a win at the American Express. Speaking of past performances, he has two top-15s at TPC Sawgrass.

2) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler poses with family and friends after Players Championship 2024 win (Image Source: Imagn)

Two-time back-to-back defending champion Scottie Scheffler is once again among the favorites. He has yet to win a title this season but has posted some solid results.

Last week, Scheffler tied for 11th at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational.

3) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy has a mixed record at the Players Championship. While he won in 2019, it was his only top-30 finish in his last seven starts.

Speaking of the season, the Northern Irishman recorded a win in his first start and then tied for 17th at Bay Hill last week.

4) Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa at The Genesis Invitational (Image Source: Imagn)

Collin Morikawa has been consistent but has yet to win a title in over one and a half years. Last week, he came close but eventually finished runner-up at Bay Hill.

Speaking of the season, Morikawa already has two second-place finishes and is leading in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

5) Hideki Matsuyama

GOLF: MAR 09 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Source: Getty

Hideki Matsuyama has four top tens at TPC Sawgrass and also has three more top 25s. Speaking of the season, he has five top 25s including a win at the Sentry 2025.

6) Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image Source: Imagn)

Ludvig Aberg finished solo eighth in his Players Championship debut last year. Speaking of recent form, he has already recorded a win and finished T22 at Bay Hill last week.

