The Players Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $25M pool?

The 2025 Players Championship has been concluded. After a thrilling three-hole aggregate playoff, Rory McIlroy defeated J.J. Spaun to earn his second win of the season and the 28th of his illustrious PGA Tour career.
Both the world-class golfers carded in a 12 under par score each for 72 holes of competition at the 2025 Players Championship. McIlroy, with scores of 67, 68, 73, and 68, earned a massive check worth $4.5 million for his performance along with 750 FedEx Cup points.
J.J. Spaun had scores of 66, 68, 70, and 72 at the 2025 Players Championship. The runner-up was awarded $2.725 million for falling short in the playoff. This week's event marks Spaun's third top 5 finish of the season.
Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia and Lucas Glover share the third place at the 2025 Players Championship. Bearing a total 10 under par score each for the week, the three golfers earned checks of $1.325 million each for their performances.
Scottie Scheffler, who won the Players Championship in 2023 and 2024, finished tied for 20th place this year. The World No. 1 golfer shares the position with 9 other players who all received $240,250 each.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the Players Championship's $25 million prize purse:
Xander Schauffele earned $50,250 for finishing in last place (72nd) at the 2025 Players Championship. The PGA Tour star carded in rounds of 72, 71, 77 and 81 to total 13 over par for 72 holes.
Players Championship past winners explored
Here's a look at a few of the past winners of the Players Championship along with their winning scores (via PGA Tour):
- 2024 - Scottie Scheffler (20 under par)
- 2023 - Scottie Scheffler (17 under par)
- 2022 - Cameron Smith (13 under par)
- 2021 - Justin Thomas (14 under par)
- 2020 - NOT PLAYED DUE TO COVID-19
- 2019 - Rory McIlroy (16 under par)
- 2018 - Webb Simpson (18 under par)
- 2017 - Si Woo Kim (10 under par)
- 2016 - Jason Day (15 under par)
- 2015 - Rickie Fowler (12 under par)
- 2014 - Martin Kaymer (13 under par)
- 2013 - Tiger Woods (13 under par)
- 2012 - Matt Kuchar (13 under par)
- 2011 - K.J. Choi (12 under par)
- 2010 - Tom Clark (16 under par)
- 2009 - Henrik Stenson (12 under par)
- 2008 - Sergio Garcia (5 under par)
- 2007 - Phil Mickelson (11 under par)
- 2006 - Stephen Ames (14 under par)
- 2005 - Fred Funk (9 under par)
- 2004 - Adam Scott (12 under par)
- 2003 - Davis Love III (17 under par)
- 2002 - Craig Perks (8 under par)
- 2001 - Tiger Woods (14 under par)
- 2000 - Hal Sutton (10 under par)