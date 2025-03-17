The Players Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $25M pool?

The 2025 Players Championship has been concluded. After a thrilling three-hole aggregate playoff, Rory McIlroy defeated J.J. Spaun to earn his second win of the season and the 28th of his illustrious PGA Tour career.

Both the world-class golfers carded in a 12 under par score each for 72 holes of competition at the 2025 Players Championship. McIlroy, with scores of 67, 68, 73, and 68, earned a massive check worth $4.5 million for his performance along with 750 FedEx Cup points.

J.J. Spaun had scores of 66, 68, 70, and 72 at the 2025 Players Championship. The runner-up was awarded $2.725 million for falling short in the playoff. This week's event marks Spaun's third top 5 finish of the season.

Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia and Lucas Glover share the third place at the 2025 Players Championship. Bearing a total 10 under par score each for the week, the three golfers earned checks of $1.325 million each for their performances.

Scottie Scheffler, who won the Players Championship in 2023 and 2024, finished tied for 20th place this year. The World No. 1 golfer shares the position with 9 other players who all received $240,250 each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the Players Championship's $25 million prize purse:

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Rory McIlroy -12 $4,500,000 2 J.J. Spaun -12 $2,725,000 T3 Tom Hoge -10 $1,325,000 T3 Akshay Bhatia -10 $1,325,000 T3 Lucas Glover -10 $1,325,000 T6 Danny Walker -9 $843,750 T6 Corey Conners -9 $843,750 T6 Bud Cauley -9 $843,750 9 Robert MacIntyre -8 $731,250 T10 Collin Morikawa -7 $656,250 T10 Davis Thompson -7 $656,250 T12 Patrick Cantlay -6 $556,250 T12 Jake Knapp -6 $556,250 T14 Aaron Rai -5 $418,750 T14 Denny McCarthy -5 $418,750 T14 Tommy Fleetwood -5 $418,750 T14 Sam Ryder -5 $418,750 T14 Sepp Straka -5 $418,750 T14 Alex Smalley -5 $418,750 T20 Shane Lowry -4 $240,250 T20 Ryan Fox -4 $240,250 T20 Keegan Bradley -4 $240,250 T20 Joe Highsmith -4 $240,250 T20 Matt McCarty -4 $240,250 T20 Daniel Berger -4 $240,250 T20 Scottie Scheffler -4 $240,250 T20 Min Woo Lee -4 $240,250 T20 Max McGreevy -4 $240,250 T20 Stephan Jaeger -4 $240,250 T30 Russell Henley -3 $163,750 T30 Harris English -3 $163,750 T30 Will Zalatoris -3 $163,750 T33 Rico Hoey -2 $136,250 T33 Kurt Kitayama -2 $136,250 T33 Justin Thomas -2 $136,250 T33 Taylor Moore -2 $136,250 T33 J.T. Poston -2 $136,250 T38 Si Woo Kim -1 $111,250 T38 Justin Lower -1 $111,250 T38 Davis Riley -1 $111,250 T38 Taylor Pendrith -1 $111,250 T42 Hayden Springer E $81,688 T42 Matt Kuchar E $81,688 T42 Billy Horschel E $81,688 T42 Jesper Svensson E $81,688 T42 Mac Meissner E $81,688 T42 Tom Kim E $81,688 T42 Chris Kirk E $81,688 T42 Ryan Gerard E $81,688 T50 Beau Hossler 1 $63,500 T50 Jacob Bridgeman 1 $63,500 T52 Byeong Hun An 2 $60,750 T52 Sahith Theegala 2 $60,750 T54 Matthieu Pavon 3 $58,250 T54 Carson Young 3 $58,250 T54 Charley Hoffman 3 $58,250 T54 Camilo Villegas 3 $58,250 T54 Joel Dahmen 3 $58,250 59 Jordan Spieth 4 $56,750 60 Jhonattan Vegas 5 $56,250 T61 Trey Mullinax 6 $54,500 T61 Cameron Young 6 $54,500 T61 Sungjae Im 6 $54,500 T61 Will Chandler 6 $54,500 T61 Chandler Phillips 6 $54,500 T61 Austin Eckroat 6 $54,500 67 Emiliano Grillo 7 $52,750 68 Isaiah Salinda 8 $52,250 T69 Sami Valimaki 9 $51,500 T69 C.T. Pan 9 $51,500 71 Rickie Fowler 12 $50,750 72 Xander Schauffele 13 $50,250

Xander Schauffele earned $50,250 for finishing in last place (72nd) at the 2025 Players Championship. The PGA Tour star carded in rounds of 72, 71, 77 and 81 to total 13 over par for 72 holes.

Players Championship past winners explored

Here's a look at a few of the past winners of the Players Championship along with their winning scores (via PGA Tour):

2024 - Scottie Scheffler (20 under par)

2023 - Scottie Scheffler (17 under par)

2022 - Cameron Smith (13 under par)

2021 - Justin Thomas (14 under par)

2020 - NOT PLAYED DUE TO COVID-19

2019 - Rory McIlroy (16 under par)

2018 - Webb Simpson (18 under par)

2017 - Si Woo Kim (10 under par)

2016 - Jason Day (15 under par)

2015 - Rickie Fowler (12 under par)

2014 - Martin Kaymer (13 under par)

2013 - Tiger Woods (13 under par)

2012 - Matt Kuchar (13 under par)

2011 - K.J. Choi (12 under par)

2010 - Tom Clark (16 under par)

2009 - Henrik Stenson (12 under par)

2008 - Sergio Garcia (5 under par)

2007 - Phil Mickelson (11 under par)

2006 - Stephen Ames (14 under par)

2005 - Fred Funk (9 under par)

2004 - Adam Scott (12 under par)

2003 - Davis Love III (17 under par)

2002 - Craig Perks (8 under par)

2001 - Tiger Woods (14 under par)

2000 - Hal Sutton (10 under par)

