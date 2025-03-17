The Players Championship 2025 purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $25M pool?

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Mar 17, 2025 15:13 GMT
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy, THE PLAYERS Championship (Image via Getty)

The 2025 Players Championship has been concluded. After a thrilling three-hole aggregate playoff, Rory McIlroy defeated J.J. Spaun to earn his second win of the season and the 28th of his illustrious PGA Tour career.

Both the world-class golfers carded in a 12 under par score each for 72 holes of competition at the 2025 Players Championship. McIlroy, with scores of 67, 68, 73, and 68, earned a massive check worth $4.5 million for his performance along with 750 FedEx Cup points.

J.J. Spaun had scores of 66, 68, 70, and 72 at the 2025 Players Championship. The runner-up was awarded $2.725 million for falling short in the playoff. This week's event marks Spaun's third top 5 finish of the season.

Tom Hoge, Akshay Bhatia and Lucas Glover share the third place at the 2025 Players Championship. Bearing a total 10 under par score each for the week, the three golfers earned checks of $1.325 million each for their performances.

Scottie Scheffler, who won the Players Championship in 2023 and 2024, finished tied for 20th place this year. The World No. 1 golfer shares the position with 9 other players who all received $240,250 each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the Players Championship's $25 million prize purse:

PositionPlayerScoreEarnings
1Rory McIlroy-12$4,500,000
2J.J. Spaun-12$2,725,000
T3Tom Hoge-10$1,325,000
T3Akshay Bhatia-10$1,325,000
T3Lucas Glover-10$1,325,000
T6Danny Walker-9$843,750
T6Corey Conners-9$843,750
T6Bud Cauley-9$843,750
9Robert MacIntyre-8$731,250
T10Collin Morikawa-7$656,250
T10Davis Thompson-7$656,250
T12Patrick Cantlay-6$556,250
T12Jake Knapp-6$556,250
T14Aaron Rai-5$418,750
T14Denny McCarthy-5$418,750
T14Tommy Fleetwood-5$418,750
T14Sam Ryder-5$418,750
T14Sepp Straka-5$418,750
T14Alex Smalley-5$418,750
T20Shane Lowry-4$240,250
T20Ryan Fox-4$240,250
T20Keegan Bradley-4$240,250
T20Joe Highsmith-4$240,250
T20Matt McCarty-4$240,250
T20Daniel Berger-4$240,250
T20Scottie Scheffler-4$240,250
T20Min Woo Lee-4$240,250
T20Max McGreevy-4$240,250
T20Stephan Jaeger-4$240,250
T30Russell Henley-3$163,750
T30Harris English-3$163,750
T30Will Zalatoris-3$163,750
T33Rico Hoey-2$136,250
T33Kurt Kitayama-2$136,250
T33Justin Thomas-2$136,250
T33Taylor Moore-2$136,250
T33J.T. Poston-2$136,250
T38Si Woo Kim-1$111,250
T38Justin Lower-1$111,250
T38Davis Riley-1$111,250
T38Taylor Pendrith-1$111,250
T42Hayden SpringerE$81,688
T42Matt KucharE$81,688
T42Billy HorschelE$81,688
T42Jesper SvenssonE$81,688
T42Mac MeissnerE$81,688
T42Tom KimE$81,688
T42Chris KirkE$81,688
T42Ryan GerardE$81,688
T50Beau Hossler1$63,500
T50Jacob Bridgeman1$63,500
T52Byeong Hun An2$60,750
T52Sahith Theegala2$60,750
T54Matthieu Pavon3$58,250
T54Carson Young3$58,250
T54Charley Hoffman3$58,250
T54Camilo Villegas3$58,250
T54Joel Dahmen3$58,250
59Jordan Spieth4$56,750
60Jhonattan Vegas5$56,250
T61Trey Mullinax6$54,500
T61Cameron Young6$54,500
T61Sungjae Im6$54,500
T61Will Chandler6$54,500
T61Chandler Phillips6$54,500
T61Austin Eckroat6$54,500
67Emiliano Grillo7$52,750
68Isaiah Salinda8$52,250
T69Sami Valimaki9$51,500
T69C.T. Pan9$51,500
71Rickie Fowler12$50,750
72Xander Schauffele13$50,250
Xander Schauffele earned $50,250 for finishing in last place (72nd) at the 2025 Players Championship. The PGA Tour star carded in rounds of 72, 71, 77 and 81 to total 13 over par for 72 holes.

Players Championship past winners explored

Here's a look at a few of the past winners of the Players Championship along with their winning scores (via PGA Tour):

  • 2024 - Scottie Scheffler (20 under par)
  • 2023 - Scottie Scheffler (17 under par)
  • 2022 - Cameron Smith (13 under par)
  • 2021 - Justin Thomas (14 under par)
  • 2020 - NOT PLAYED DUE TO COVID-19
  • 2019 - Rory McIlroy (16 under par)
  • 2018 - Webb Simpson (18 under par)
  • 2017 - Si Woo Kim (10 under par)
  • 2016 - Jason Day (15 under par)
  • 2015 - Rickie Fowler (12 under par)
  • 2014 - Martin Kaymer (13 under par)
  • 2013 - Tiger Woods (13 under par)
  • 2012 - Matt Kuchar (13 under par)
  • 2011 - K.J. Choi (12 under par)
  • 2010 - Tom Clark (16 under par)
  • 2009 - Henrik Stenson (12 under par)
  • 2008 - Sergio Garcia (5 under par)
  • 2007 - Phil Mickelson (11 under par)
  • 2006 - Stephen Ames (14 under par)
  • 2005 - Fred Funk (9 under par)
  • 2004 - Adam Scott (12 under par)
  • 2003 - Davis Love III (17 under par)
  • 2002 - Craig Perks (8 under par)
  • 2001 - Tiger Woods (14 under par)
  • 2000 - Hal Sutton (10 under par)

