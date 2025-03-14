The Players Championship 2025 round 2 tee times and pairing explored

The opening round of the 2025 Players Championship was suspended due to darkness at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. With 5 players yet to complete 18 holes, the first round proceedings will resume at 8:50 AM ET on Friday.

The second round of the Players Championship will begin as scheduled at 7:40 AM ET. Players will tee off from TPC Sawgrass' first and tenth holes. The first group will comprise Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castillo, and Ben Kohles off the front nine. Meanwhile, Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, and Sami Valimaki will take on the back nine.

The 2025 Players Championship sees a three way tie for the lead between Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun, and Camilo Villegas. The former will tee off at 1:40 PM ET along with Patton Kizzire and Corey Conners.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

7:40 a.m. : Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castillo, Ben Kohles

: Henrik Norlander, Ricky Castillo, Ben Kohles 7:51 a.m. : Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman

: Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Max Greyserman 8:02 a.m. : J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips

: J.J. Spaun, Jacob Bridgeman, Chandler Phillips 8:13 a.m. : Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

: Emiliano Grillo, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk 8:24 a.m. : Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama

: Taylor Pendrith, Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama 8:35 a.m. : Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas

: Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas 8:46 a.m. : Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore

: Austin Eckroat, Jake Knapp, Taylor Moore 8:57 a.m. : Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen

: Nico Echavarria, Kevin Yu, Erik van Rooyen 9:08 a.m. : Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young

: Karl Vilips, Sam Burns, Cameron Young 9:19 a.m. : K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn

: K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Patrick Fishburn 9:30 a.m. : Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter

: Trey Mullinax, Ryo Hisatsune, Laurie Canter 9:41 a.m. : Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber

: Kris Ventura, Kevin Roy, Jackson Suber 12:45 p.m. : Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky

: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, David Lipsky 12:56 p.m. : Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard

: Keith Mitchell, Justin Lower, Nicolai Hojgaard 1:07 p.m. : Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens

: Michael Kim, Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens 1:18 p.m. : Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau

: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Tony Finau 1:29 p.m. : Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas 1:40 p.m. : Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland

: Russell Henley, Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland 1:51 p.m. : Wyndham Clark, Danny Walker, Jordan Spieth

: Wyndham Clark, Danny Walker, Jordan Spieth 2:02 p.m. : Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor

: Thomas Detry, Sepp Straka, Nick Taylor 2:13 p.m. : J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes

: J.T. Poston, Seamus Power, Mackenzie Hughes 2:24 p.m. : Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson

: Chris Kirk, Luke List, Adam Svensson 2:35 p.m. : Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns

: Bud Cauley, Matti Schmid, David Skinns 2:46 p.m.: Hayden Springer, Jesper Svensson, Will Chandler

Hole 10

7:40 a.m. : Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki

: Doug Ghim, Ryan Fox, Sami Valimaki 7:51 a.m. : Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy

: Andrew Putnam, Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy 8:02 a.m. : Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard

: Daniel Berger, Min Woo Lee, Rasmus Hojgaard 8:13 a.m. : Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

: Harris English, Billy Horschel, Justin Rose 8:24 a.m. : Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele 8:35 a.m. : Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood

: Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood 8:46 a.m. : Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

: Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay 8:57 a.m. : Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim

: Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Tom Kim 9:08 a.m. : Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim

: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim 9:19 a.m. : Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin

: Jhonattan Vegas, Matt Kuchar, Adam Hadwin 9:30 a.m. : Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner

: Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Mac Meissner 9:41 a.m. : Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III

: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Frankie Capan III 12:45 p.m. : Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley

: Chad Ramey, C.T. Pan, Vince Whaley 12:56 p.m. : Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim

: Joel Dahmen, Patrick Rodgers, Chan Kim 1:07 p.m. : Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman

: Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard, Ben Silverman 1:18 p.m. : Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland

: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Gary Woodland 1:29 p.m. : Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty

: Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Matt McCarty 1:40 p.m. : Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

: Patton Kizzire, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners 1:51 p.m. : Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris

: Sahith Theegala, Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris 2:02 p.m. : Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge

: Davis Thompson, Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge 2:13 p.m. : Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

: Aaron Rai, Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2:24 p.m. : Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im

: Robert MacIntyre, Max Homa, Sungjae Im 2:35 p.m. : Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

: Nate Lashley, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey 2:46 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda, Aldrich Potgieter

2025 Players Championship Round 1 Provisional Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 9 golfers at the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Lucas Glover (-6)

T1 - J.J. Spaun (-6)

T1 - Camilo Villegas (-6)

T4 - Min Woo Lee (-5)

T4 - Billy Horschel (-5)

T4 - Rory McIlroy (-5)

T4 - Akshay Bhatia (-5)

T4 - Max McGreevy (-5) (Round Incomplete)

T9 - Alex Smalley (-4)

T9 - Stephan Jaeger (-4)

T9 - Aaron Rai (-4)

T9 - Bud Cauley (-4)

T9 - Denny McCarthy (-4)

T9 - Chandler Phillips (-4)

T9 - Emiliano Grillo (-4)

T9 - Rickie Fowler (-4)

T9 - Sam Ryder (-4)

T9 - Trey Mullinax (-4)

T9 - Laurie Canter (-4)

