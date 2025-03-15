The Players Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairing explored

The second round of the 2025 Players Championship saw stellar performances across the leaderboard as players fought for a spot inside the cut line. Following 36 holes of competition, the top 65 players and ties made it through to the weekend to earn a slice of the $25 million purse prize.

Tee times for the penultimate round of the 2025 Players Championship will begin at 8:25 AM ET from TPC Sawgrass' first hole. The first group off will be Shane Lowry and Danny Walker, who are tied for last place (65th) with a total 1 under par score.

Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia fired up a stellar 6 under par 66 round on Friday to tie for the lead at the 2025 Players Championship. The two world-class golfers will tee it up on Saturday at 2:35 PM ET.

Scottie Scheffler posted a 2 under par 70 round on Friday to tie for 16th place. The World No. 1 golfer will begin the third round of the Players Championship at 1:10 PM ET along with Taylor Pendrith.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

8:25 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Danny Walker

8:35 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Justin Lower

8:45 a.m.: Tom Kim, Mac Meissner

8:55 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele

9:05 a.m.: Rico Hoey, Jesper Svensson

9:15 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im

9:25 a.m.: Russell Henley, Corey Conners

9:35 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Joel Dahmen

9:50 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Keegan Bradley

10:00 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas

10:10 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Kurt Kitayama

10:20 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Denny McCarthy

10:30 a.m.: Hayden Springer, Will Chandler

10:40 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk

10:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge

11:00 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith

11:15 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Trey Mullinax

11:25 a.m.: Chandler Phillips, Si Woo Kim

11:35 a.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Sami Valimaki

11:45 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson

11:55 a.m.: Davis Riley, Justin Thomas

12:05 p.m.: Cameron Young, Carson Young

12:15 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Bud Cauley

12:25 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Stephan Jaeger

12:40 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler

12:50 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Ryder

1:00 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Rickie Fowler

1:10 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Scottie Scheffler

1:20 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Charley Hoffman

1:30 p.m.: Harris English, Billy Horschel

1:40 p.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Emiliano Grillo

1:55 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jake Knapp

2:05 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris

2:15 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Alex Smalley

2:25 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Rory McIlroy

2:35 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia

2025 Players Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 16 players and ties at the 2025 Players Championship through two rounds of play at TPC Sawgrass (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Min Woo Lee (-11)

T1 - Akshay Bhatia (-11)

3 - J.J. Spaun (-10)

T4 - Rory McIlroy (-9)

T4 - Collin Morikawa (-9)

T4 - Alex Smalley (-9)

T7 - Lucas Glover (-8)

T7 - Will Zalatoris (-8)

T9 - Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T9 - Jake Knapp (-7)

T11 - Jacob Bridgeman (-6)

T11 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T11 - Harris English (-6)

T11 - Billy Horschel (-6)

T11 - Sepp Straka (-6)

T16 - Charley Hoffman (-5)

T16 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T16 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T16 - Taylor Moore (-5)

T16 - Rickie Fowler (-5)

T16 - Patrick Cantlay (-5)

T16 - Sam Ryder (-5)

T16 - Max McGreevy (-5)

T16 - Beau Hossler (-5)

T16 - Matt McCarty (-5)

T16 - Stephan Jaeger (-5)

T16 - Robert MacIntyre (-5)

T16 - Bud Cauley (-5)

