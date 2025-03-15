The Players Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairing explored

The second round of the 2025 Players Championship saw stellar performances across the leaderboard as players fought for a spot inside the cut line. Following 36 holes of competition, the top 65 players and ties made it through to the weekend to earn a slice of the $25 million purse prize.
Tee times for the penultimate round of the 2025 Players Championship will begin at 8:25 AM ET from TPC Sawgrass' first hole. The first group off will be Shane Lowry and Danny Walker, who are tied for last place (65th) with a total 1 under par score.
Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia fired up a stellar 6 under par 66 round on Friday to tie for the lead at the 2025 Players Championship. The two world-class golfers will tee it up on Saturday at 2:35 PM ET.
Scottie Scheffler posted a 2 under par 70 round on Friday to tie for 16th place. The World No. 1 golfer will begin the third round of the Players Championship at 1:10 PM ET along with Taylor Pendrith.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):
- 8:25 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Danny Walker
- 8:35 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Justin Lower
- 8:45 a.m.: Tom Kim, Mac Meissner
- 8:55 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele
- 9:05 a.m.: Rico Hoey, Jesper Svensson
- 9:15 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im
- 9:25 a.m.: Russell Henley, Corey Conners
- 9:35 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Joel Dahmen
- 9:50 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Keegan Bradley
- 10:00 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
- 10:10 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Kurt Kitayama
- 10:20 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Denny McCarthy
- 10:30 a.m.: Hayden Springer, Will Chandler
- 10:40 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk
- 10:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge
- 11:00 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith
- 11:15 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Trey Mullinax
- 11:25 a.m.: Chandler Phillips, Si Woo Kim
- 11:35 a.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Sami Valimaki
- 11:45 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
- 11:55 a.m.: Davis Riley, Justin Thomas
- 12:05 p.m.: Cameron Young, Carson Young
- 12:15 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Bud Cauley
- 12:25 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:40 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler
- 12:50 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Ryder
- 1:00 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Rickie Fowler
- 1:10 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Scottie Scheffler
- 1:20 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Charley Hoffman
- 1:30 p.m.: Harris English, Billy Horschel
- 1:40 p.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Emiliano Grillo
- 1:55 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jake Knapp
- 2:05 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris
- 2:15 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Alex Smalley
- 2:25 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Rory McIlroy
- 2:35 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia
2025 Players Championship Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top 16 players and ties at the 2025 Players Championship through two rounds of play at TPC Sawgrass (via PGA Tour):
- T1 - Min Woo Lee (-11)
- T1 - Akshay Bhatia (-11)
- 3 - J.J. Spaun (-10)
- T4 - Rory McIlroy (-9)
- T4 - Collin Morikawa (-9)
- T4 - Alex Smalley (-9)
- T7 - Lucas Glover (-8)
- T7 - Will Zalatoris (-8)
- T9 - Tommy Fleetwood (-7)
- T9 - Jake Knapp (-7)
- T11 - Jacob Bridgeman (-6)
- T11 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)
- T11 - Harris English (-6)
- T11 - Billy Horschel (-6)
- T11 - Sepp Straka (-6)
- T16 - Charley Hoffman (-5)
- T16 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)
- T16 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)
- T16 - Taylor Moore (-5)
- T16 - Rickie Fowler (-5)
- T16 - Patrick Cantlay (-5)
- T16 - Sam Ryder (-5)
- T16 - Max McGreevy (-5)
- T16 - Beau Hossler (-5)
- T16 - Matt McCarty (-5)
- T16 - Stephan Jaeger (-5)
- T16 - Robert MacIntyre (-5)
- T16 - Bud Cauley (-5)