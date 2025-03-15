The Players Championship 2025 Round 3 tee times and pairing explored

Modified Mar 15, 2025 01:51 GMT
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship -Second Round - Source: Imagn
Justin Thomas, THE PLAYERS Championship (Image via Imagn)

The second round of the 2025 Players Championship saw stellar performances across the leaderboard as players fought for a spot inside the cut line. Following 36 holes of competition, the top 65 players and ties made it through to the weekend to earn a slice of the $25 million purse prize.

Tee times for the penultimate round of the 2025 Players Championship will begin at 8:25 AM ET from TPC Sawgrass' first hole. The first group off will be Shane Lowry and Danny Walker, who are tied for last place (65th) with a total 1 under par score.

Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia fired up a stellar 6 under par 66 round on Friday to tie for the lead at the 2025 Players Championship. The two world-class golfers will tee it up on Saturday at 2:35 PM ET.

Scottie Scheffler posted a 2 under par 70 round on Friday to tie for 16th place. The World No. 1 golfer will begin the third round of the Players Championship at 1:10 PM ET along with Taylor Pendrith.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

  • 8:25 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Danny Walker
  • 8:35 a.m.: C.T. Pan, Justin Lower
  • 8:45 a.m.: Tom Kim, Mac Meissner
  • 8:55 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele
  • 9:05 a.m.: Rico Hoey, Jesper Svensson
  • 9:15 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im
  • 9:25 a.m.: Russell Henley, Corey Conners
  • 9:35 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Joel Dahmen
  • 9:50 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Keegan Bradley
  • 10:00 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas
  • 10:10 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Kurt Kitayama
  • 10:20 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Denny McCarthy
  • 10:30 a.m.: Hayden Springer, Will Chandler
  • 10:40 a.m.: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk
  • 10:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Hoge
  • 11:00 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith
  • 11:15 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Trey Mullinax
  • 11:25 a.m.: Chandler Phillips, Si Woo Kim
  • 11:35 a.m.: Isaiah Salinda, Sami Valimaki
  • 11:45 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
  • 11:55 a.m.: Davis Riley, Justin Thomas
  • 12:05 p.m.: Cameron Young, Carson Young
  • 12:15 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Bud Cauley
  • 12:25 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12:40 p.m.: Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler
  • 12:50 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Sam Ryder
  • 1:00 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Rickie Fowler
  • 1:10 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:20 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Charley Hoffman
  • 1:30 p.m.: Harris English, Billy Horschel
  • 1:40 p.m.: Jacob Bridgeman, Emiliano Grillo
  • 1:55 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jake Knapp
  • 2:05 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris
  • 2:15 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Alex Smalley
  • 2:25 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Rory McIlroy
  • 2:35 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Akshay Bhatia
2025 Players Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 16 players and ties at the 2025 Players Championship through two rounds of play at TPC Sawgrass (via PGA Tour):

  • T1 - Min Woo Lee (-11)
  • T1 - Akshay Bhatia (-11)
  • 3 - J.J. Spaun (-10)
  • T4 - Rory McIlroy (-9)
  • T4 - Collin Morikawa (-9)
  • T4 - Alex Smalley (-9)
  • T7 - Lucas Glover (-8)
  • T7 - Will Zalatoris (-8)
  • T9 - Tommy Fleetwood (-7)
  • T9 - Jake Knapp (-7)
  • T11 - Jacob Bridgeman (-6)
  • T11 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)
  • T11 - Harris English (-6)
  • T11 - Billy Horschel (-6)
  • T11 - Sepp Straka (-6)
  • T16 - Charley Hoffman (-5)
  • T16 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)
  • T16 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)
  • T16 - Taylor Moore (-5)
  • T16 - Rickie Fowler (-5)
  • T16 - Patrick Cantlay (-5)
  • T16 - Sam Ryder (-5)
  • T16 - Max McGreevy (-5)
  • T16 - Beau Hossler (-5)
  • T16 - Matt McCarty (-5)
  • T16 - Stephan Jaeger (-5)
  • T16 - Robert MacIntyre (-5)
  • T16 - Bud Cauley (-5)

Edited by Parag Jain
