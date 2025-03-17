The Players Championship 2025 round 4 provisional leaderboard explored

The final round of the 2025 Players Championship was thrilling. While play was suspended momentarily due to lightning, it was resumed, and all golfers were able to complete 72 holes.

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun are tied for the win at the 2025 Players Championship. A three-hole aggregate score playoff will take place on Monday, March 17, at 9:00 AM ET. If both the PGA Tour stars are still tied, a hole-by-hole playoff will follow.

The Northern Irishman carded in a stellar 4 under par 68 score for the final round of the Players Championship to vault 4 spots up the leaderboard for a chance to win his second PGA Tour title of the season. J.J. Spaun maintained his lead by carding in an even par 72 score.

Tom Hoge put up an incredible performance at TPC Sawgrass for the final round of the 2025 Players Championship. He posted an incredible 6 under par 66 score on Sunday to move 19 spots up the leaderboard to tie for 3rd place with Akshay Bhatia and Lucas Glover.

Here's a look at the top 12 players and ties for the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Rory McIlroy (-12)

T1 - J.J. Spaun (-12)

T3 - Tom Hoge (-10)

T3 - Akshay Bhatia (-10)

T3 - Lucas Glover (-10)

T6 - Danny Walker (-9)

T6 - Corey Conners (-9)

T6 - Bud Cauley (-9)

9 - Robert MacIntyre (-8)

T10 - Collin Morikawa (-7)

T10 - Davis Thompson (-7)

T12 - Jake Knapp (-6)

T12 - Patrick Cantlay (-6)

Xander Schauffele sits in last place (72nd) at the 2025 Players Championship. The American golfer posted scores of 72, 71, 77, and 81, to total 13 over par for the week.

2025 Players Championship leaders' round 4 scorecards

Here's a look at the final round scorecards of the leaders of the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

Rory McIlroy (4 under par - 68)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 3

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 2

Hole 9 (par 5) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

J.J. Spaun (even par - 72)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 3) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 4

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 6

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

