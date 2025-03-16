The Players Championship 2025 round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Mar 16, 2025 01:12 GMT
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Rory McIlroy, THE PLAYERS Championship (Image via Getty)

The final round of the 2025 Players Championship is set to be a thrilling event with a completely stacked leaderboard. Tee times for Sunday will begin at 8:00 AM ET, with players teeing off TPC Sawgrass' first and tenth holes.

The first group teeing off the final round of the 2025 Players Championship will be Jesper Svensson, Aaron Rai, and Keegan Bradley, off the front nine at 8:00 AM ET. Ryan Fox, Jordan Spieth, and Joe Highsmith will tee off at the same time off the back nine.

The leader of the 2025 Players Championship, J.J. Spaun, will tee off on Sunday at 10:01 AM ET. He will be paired with Bud Cauley and Lucas Glover. Cauley sits in the solo second spot with a total 11 under par score, while Glover trails him by two strokes.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Players Championship (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

  • 8:00 AM - Jesper Svensson, Aaron Rai, Keegan Bradley
  • 8:11 AM - Davis Riley, Justin Thomas, Justin Lower
  • 8:22 AM - Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Mac Meissner
  • 8:33 AM - Tom Hoge, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith
  • 8:44 AM - Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy
  • 8:55 AM - Sam Ryder, Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee
  • 9:06 AM - Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Robert MacIntyre
  • 9:17 AM - Jake Knapp, J.T. Poston, Ryan Gerard
  • 9:28 AM - Max McGreevy, Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka
  • 9:39 AM - Akshay Bhatia, Danny Walker, Stephan Jaeger
  • 9:50 AM - Alex Smalley, Corey Conners, Rory McIlroy
  • 10:01 AM - J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover
Hole 10

  • 8:00 AM - Ryan Fox, Jordan Spieth, Joe Highsmith
  • 8:11 AM - Matt McCarty, Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 8:22 AM - Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel
  • 8:33 AM - Russell Henley, Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat
  • 8:44 AM - Hayden Springer, Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry
  • 8:55 AM - Camilo Villegas, Will Chandler, Chandler Phillips
  • 9:06 AM - Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Matthieu Pavon
  • 9:17 AM - Byeong Hun An, Isaiah Salinda, Carson Young
  • 9:28 AM - Charley Hoffman, Si Woo Kim, C.T. Pan
  • 9:39 AM - Xander Schauffele, Rico Hoey, Kurt Kitayama
  • 9:50 AM - Jhonattan Vegas, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Young
  • 10:01 AM - Rickie Fowler, Sami Valimaki, Emiliano Grillo
2025 Players Championship Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 16 players at the 2025 Players Championship heading into Sunday's round (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - J.J. Spaun (-12)
  • 2 - Bud Cauley (-11)
  • T3 - Lucas Glover (-9)
  • T3 - Alex Smalley (-9)
  • T5 - Corey Conners (-8)
  • T5 - Rory McIlroy (-8)
  • T5 - Akshay Bhatia (-8)
  • T8 - Danny Walker (-7)
  • T8 - Stephan Jaeger (-7)
  • T8 - Max McGreevy (-7)
  • T8 - Patrick Cantlay (-7)
  • T8 - Sepp Straka (-7)
  • T8 - Jake Knapp (-7)
  • T14 - J.T. Poston (-6)
  • T14 - Ryan Gerard (-6)
  • T16 - Chris Kirk (-5)
  • T16 - Davis Thompson (-5)
  • T16 - Robert MacIntyre (-5)
  • T16 - Sam Ryder (-5)
  • T16 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)
  • T16 - Min Woo Lee (-5)

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
