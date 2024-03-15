THE PLAYERS Championship: First round of the tournament suspended at Ponte Vedra Beach

THE PLAYERS Championship lived its first round with great intensity. Three players are tied for first place and nine others are two strokes or less from the leaders. However, the definition of the first day will not come until Friday morning.

The first round of THE PLAYERS Championship was suspended due to darkness at 7:32 pm (Eastern Time). The PGA Tour Communications account on X (formerly Twitter) reported that the round will resume at 8:50 a.m. Friday, and that the second round will begin at 7:40 am (Eastern Time) as per the schedule.

Nine players couldn't finish their first round this Thursday, March 14. Among them, only Jimmy Stanger is part of the group of players currently in contention, as he has a score of 5 under. Stanger will restart the round by playing his third shot to the 8th green (17th of the round).

A look at THE PLAYERS Championship leaderboard at the time of suspension

Rory Mcilroy, Xander Schauffele, and Wyndham Clark are tied for the lead with a score of 7 under. Nick Taylor and Matt Fitzpatrick trail them just one shot behind. Seven players (including Jimmy Stanger, who hasn't finished his first round) are tied at 5 under.

This last group includes the top-ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, former champion of the event Jason Day, and World No. 10 Ludvig Aberg.

Nine other players are just three shots behind the leaders, with a score of 4 under. In total, 87 players scored even par or better.

Several notable events occurred during the round. Rory McIlroy set a record at THE PLAYERS Championship by making 10 birdies. McIlroy himself also gave something to talk about on the 7th hole, by taking a penalty stroke and dropping his ball in a controversial area.

McIlroy's action sparked a debate between him and Jordan Spieth and Viktor Hovland, which lasted several minutes. The Northern Irishman ended up playing his ball from where he had initially dropped it and made a double bogey on the hole.

Ryan Fox achieved an ace on the renowned 17th hole, while Sam Burns almost imitated him, but with such bad luck that his ball ended up in the water.