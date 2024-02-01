“We're in a place where we could be better” - Jordan Spieth says the PIF deal isn't 'needed' after SSG’s $3 billion investment in PGA Tour

Jordan Spieth is impressed with the Strategic Sports Group’s $3 billion investment in the PGA Tour. The 30-year-old golfer joined players like Tiger Woods in praising the move, soon after PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan announced it. Spieth, who is a Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, went on to state that he doesn’t think the circuit needs the deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Spieth is on the side of players who believe the Tour is well off with the SSG’s $3 billion investment. Speaking just hours after the deal was publicized, the PGA Tour star disregarded the need for the ongoing ‘framework agreement’ with the LIV Golf funders. According to the 2015 Masters champion, his tour is well off without any merger or agreement with Saudi.

Speaking about the potential PGA Tour-PIF deal, in a press conference on Wednesday, Jordan Spieth said, as quoted by ESPN:

"I don't think it's needed. The idea is that we have a strategic partner that allows the PGA Tour to go forward the way that it's operating right now without anything else, with the option of other investors.”

Completely approving the new SSG deal, Spieth also said:

“If the PIF were interested in coming in on terms that our members like and the economic terms are at or not beyond SSGs, and they feel it would be a good idea, I think that's where the discussions will start. I think that it should be extremely positive at this point that the ship's turning and it can only go on the right way from here… We're in a place where we could be better than we've ever been as a tour."

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that Spieth joined the PGA Tour Policy Board after Rory McIlroy's resignation. He took the Northern Irishman’s spot on the board and is currently working alongside the likes of Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott and Webb Simpson.

Needless to say, the World No.14 golfer has a strong vote in the ongoing PGA-PIF negotiations.

PGA announces PGA Tour Enterprises with SSG

Spieth’s comments on the PGA Tour-PIF deal came after the PGA announced PGA Tour Enterprises, the new for-profit venture, on Wednesday. According to the circuit’s release, SSG has invested $3 billion in the program, dealing with the commercial business side of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

Announcing the new golf entity, Jay Monahan said on Wednesday, via PGA Tour:

“Today marks an important moment for the PGA TOUR and fans of golf across the world. By making PGA TOUR members owners of their league, we strengthen the collective investment of our players in the success of the PGA Tour.

Fans win when we all work to deliver the best in sports entertainment and return the focus to the incredible – and unmatched – competitive atmosphere created by our players, tournaments and partners.”

The SSG investment deal shocked many as it came ahead of the PGA’s proposed alliance with the PIF. For the unversed, the PGA Tour-PIF framework agreement was first announced in June 2023. The deal negotiations were supposed to be completed by December.

However, the deadline for the big-money alliance was pushed by the parties and it is now expected to be announced sometime in 2024.