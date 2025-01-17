"The product stinks" - Brandel Chamblee slams LIV Golf again, says its money 'comes from the sewers'

Golf analyst Brandel Chamblee has slammed LIV Golf after it signed a new deal with Fox TV. Ahead of the new season, the Saudi league announced a multi-year deal with Fox Sports, which will broadcast its tournaments. Half of the events will stream on the Fox Sports cable channel FS1, while others will be available on Fox Business, FS1, and the Fox Sports app.

Brandel Chamblee, who has been an avid supporter of the PGA Tour, criticized the deal on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote:

"Why would anyone who is not being paid to obscure their objectivity “cover” LIV in a positive manner. The money comes from the sewer and the product stinks worse than the source."

Chamblee shared another post on the platform, saying he was looking forward to "specific financials." He wrote:

"Looking forward to the specific financials… did Fox pay a rights fee or was this another time buy."

Aside from its deal with Fox Sports, LIV Golf has also announced its new CEO. Moving forward, Scott O'Neil will serve as the CEO of the series. He replaces Greg Norman, who was the CEO of the series since its inception.

LIV Golf has made significant changes ahead of the new season. The league has hired new GMs for teams. Five new general managers were announced last year: Jonas Martensson joined Cleeks GC, Martin Kim was appointed as the GM of Iron Heads GC, Jeff Koski as the GM of Legion XIII, Nick Adams of Ripper GC, and Richard Clovier of Stinger GC.

LIV Golf will start its new season in Saudi Arabia on February 6.

Brandel Chamblee shares his excitement for the PGA Tour's season start

The PGA Tour began its 2025 season with The Sentry in Hawaii. The tournament, held from January 2 to 5, featured some highlight moments, including Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa posting rounds of 62.

Following the event on January 5, Chamblee reflected on the season-opening PGA Tour event, calling it a "Secretariat" start to the season. He wrote:

"What a day of golf at @TheSentry a couple of 62s by Morikawa and Matsuyama had us Google searching blowouts and looking back at swing comparisons. The @PGATOUR is off to a Secretariat start."

At the 2025 The Sentry, Hideki Matsuyama was phenomenal throughout the four rounds. He played rounds of 65, 65, 62, and 65 to register an easy three-stroke victory. He wrapped up with a score of 35-under after four rounds.

Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa settled in second place, followed by Sungjae Im and Jhonattan Vegas.

