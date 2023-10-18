"The reality is, I've been fielding calls" - Phil Mickelson actively working to recruit top talent for LIV Golf amid high demand

Phil Mickelson is a golf veteran and has been playing the sport professionally for a long time now.

The 45-time PGA Tour winner is a strong advocate of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf and was highly critical of some recent unfoldings. Amid all the controversy between the OWGR and LIV Golf, Mickelson believes many more golfers will be attracted to the Saudi-backed league.

In fact, the American golfer has even started recruiting top talent from around the world to compete in LIV Golf. He recently admitted that he's been fielding calls regarding the recruitment process. Primarily, he's focusing on all the free-agent golfers from the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

"The reality is, I've been fielding calls, as we all have, from players that are free agents to PGA TOUR players to DP World Tour players that want to come over," he said via NUCLR GOLF.

Mickelson added:

"You know, the spot's probably going to be filled by the time the qualifying tournament is here."

Expand Tweet

Phil Mickelson makes an interesting revelation regarding the PGA Tour and LIV Golf

The ongoing controversy between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has ignited massive drama on social media and the golfing community.

However, the ever-confident Phil Mickelson is unfazed and believes that many golfers will willingly switch from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

Prior to the LIV Golf season-ending tournament in Miami, Mickelson made strong comments regarding acquiring new talents for LIV Golf. He believes the PIF-funded league is more enjoyable and golfers will have a better time there.

"I know that’s going to happen. When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be part of it. Everybody here is happy and enjoying what we are doing and enjoying the team aspect of it and enjoying each other and the camaraderie and enjoying playing golf globally and all the benefits that come with playing this tour," he said via the New York Post.

Phil Mickelson has been a strong advocate of LIV Golf despite the massive outrage on social media. Interestingly, he has been speaking about the new improved format of the tour circuit which differs completely from the older PGA Tour.