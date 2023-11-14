The RSM Classic 2023: Field and player rankings explored

The RSM Classic 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday, November 16, at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The four-day event will see a 156-player field compete for the $8.4 million purse.

The RSM Classic, marking the seventh and final tournament of the FedEx Fall schedule, will take place in its originally intended slot. The event is being headlined by 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). The field will feature the likes of Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim, and more.

The RSM Classic 2023 field

The Open champion Brian Harman, ninth in the OWGR, is the highest-ranked player in The RSM Classic field. Interestingly, last week’s Bermuda Championship winner Camilo Villegas will also be present. Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, and Eric Cole are other names to look out for in Georgia.

Apart from the stars, the event will also feature PGA Tour regulars who failed to earn the 2024 season card so far.

Top 50 players in the RSM Classic 2023 field:

9 - Brian Harman

18 - Cameron Young

25 - Russell Henley

33 - Corey Conners

36 - Denny McCarthy

39 - Harris English

40 - J.T. Poston

41 - Si Woo Kim

45 - Adam Schenk

48 - Eric Cole

49 - Chris Kirk

Here is the complete RSM Classic field:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Ricky Barnes

Akshay Bhatia

Fred Biondi

Zac Blair

Jonas Blixt

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Ben Carr

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Ben Crane

MJ Daffue

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

David Ford

Maxwell Ford

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Paul Haley II

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Billy Horschel

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Jacob Tilton

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on The RSM Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.