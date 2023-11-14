The RSM Classic 2023: Field and player rankings explored

The RSM Classic 2023 is set to tee off on Thursday, November 16, at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The four-day event will see a 156-player field compete for the $8.4 million purse.
The RSM Classic, marking the seventh and final tournament of the FedEx Fall schedule, will take place in its originally intended slot. The event is being headlined by 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR). The field will feature the likes of Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim, and more.
The RSM Classic 2023 field
The Open champion Brian Harman, ninth in the OWGR, is the highest-ranked player in The RSM Classic field. Interestingly, last week’s Bermuda Championship winner Camilo Villegas will also be present. Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel, and Eric Cole are other names to look out for in Georgia.
Apart from the stars, the event will also feature PGA Tour regulars who failed to earn the 2024 season card so far.
Top 50 players in the RSM Classic 2023 field:
- 9 - Brian Harman
- 18 - Cameron Young
- 25 - Russell Henley
- 33 - Corey Conners
- 36 - Denny McCarthy
- 39 - Harris English
- 40 - J.T. Poston
- 41 - Si Woo Kim
- 45 - Adam Schenk
- 48 - Eric Cole
- 49 - Chris Kirk
Here is the complete RSM Classic field:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Ricky Barnes
- Akshay Bhatia
- Fred Biondi
- Zac Blair
- Jonas Blixt
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Ben Carr
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Ben Crane
- MJ Daffue
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- David Ford
- Maxwell Ford
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Paul Haley II
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Billy Horschel
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Jacob Tilton
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on The RSM Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.