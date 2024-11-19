The RSM Classic 2024 power rankings: Favorites for the FedExCup Fall finale explored

The RSM Classic 2024 is set to tee off on Thursday, November 21, at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia. The last of the 47 tournaments from the 2024 PGA Tour season and the FedExCup Fall finale will see a full field of 156 compete for a $7,600,000 prize purse.

The RSM Classic will bring high-stakes drama to the field as several golfers scramble to secure their PGA Tour cards for the 2025 season. Notably, the event will be headlined by circuit regulars like Davis Thompson, Ludvig Aberg, Eric Cole, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman, and J.T. Poston.

However, the spotlight will remain on players in the Tour card bubble like Zach Johnson, Joel Dahmen, Daniel Berger, Ryan Moore, and Wesley Bryan.

For the unversed, Aberg won the last edition of the event in 2023. The Swedish golfer beat Hughes and Cole by setting the tournament record with a jaw-dropping -29 to clinch victory. The reigning champion is returning this weekend to defend his title.

However, he sits only fourth in the event’s power rankings updated by the PGA Tour. As per the circuit, Ben Griffin tops the favorites list for the competition.

Griffin’s solo eighth-place finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last weekend had four sub-70s round. This took his sub-70s round count to 58 for the season, topping the PGA Tour. The golfer will face competition from the likes of Thompson, Austin Eckroat, Andrew Novak, and Harris English, among others.

Listed below is the power rankings list for The RSM Classic 2024 (as per PGATOUR):

Ben Griffin (USA) Davis Thompson (USA) Austin Eckroat (USA) Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) Andrew Novak (USA) Harris English (USA) Eric Cole (USA) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) Justin Lower (USA) Brian Harman (USA) J.T. Poston (USA) Joe Highsmith (USA) Seamus Power (Ireland) Vince Whaley (USA) Jacob Bridgeman (USA)

The RSM Classic 2024 odds

Despite trailing on the PGA Tour’s power rankings, Ludvig Aberg tops The RSM Classic odds list. According to CBS Sports, the event’s defending champion comes into the weekend with 8-1 odds. He is followed by Davis Thompson with 22-1 odds. Notably, Ben Griffin sits 11th on the list with 35-1 odds, alongside last year’s runner-up Mackenzie Hughes.

Listed below are the top 25 odds for the RSM Classic 2024:

Ludvig Aberg +800

Davis Thompson +2200

Denny McCarthy +2500

Brian Harman +2500

Si Woo Kim +2800

Matt Wallace +3000

J.T. Poston +3300

Seamus Power +3300

Harris English +3500

Mackenzie Hughes +3500

Ben Griffin +3500

Maverick McNealy +3500

Luke Clanton +3500

J.J. Spaun +3500

Eric Cole +4000

Chris Kirk +4000

Lucas Glover +4000

Andrew Novak +4500

Doug Ghim +4500

Keith Mitchell +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Justin Lower +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Matt Kuchar +5000

More details on The RSM Classic 2024, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

