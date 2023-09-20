"The 'rules of golf' do not cover scrambles" - Padraig Harrington intervenes in on-course dispute between Barstool's Kirk and Francis

Padraig Harrington got involved in an on-course controversial dispute between Kirk Minihane and Francis Ellis. The latter two were recently seen playing in the Writer Cup, a Barstool Sports' version of the Ryder Cup featuring writers.

An incident happened at the par 3 holes when Kirk pointed out that Francis had made the putt in five strokes and that ended their team's turn. He added that after the latter made a five putt, the match took place in a scramble format.

However, Arian Foster did play the next stroke and made the putt. The things between them got so heated that Barstool founder Dave Portnoy had to intervene and try to settle the matter.

When NUCLR GOLF shared a clip from the first Writer Cup match on X (formerly known as Twitter), Padraig Harrington jumped into the comment section and shared that the "rule of golf" doesn't overlook "scrambles." He also cleared that there is no particular answer if it was five or four.

However, the three-time major champion added that the "common practice" would suggest that it be a "five", as the hole is finished after the first ball is putt.

While Harrington just intervened in the matter only on social media, PGA Tour pro Joel Dahman was pulled into the incident when it happened live. Things were so heated up at the inaugural Writer Cup that literally everyone on the golf course got involved.

As per Barstool Sports' website, Dan Rapaport event made a phone call to Joel Dahman. The PGA Tour pro made a very silly and funny mistake of asking, about the intensity of the seriousness of the match. He said:

"Well it depends how serious the match is, is it serious?"

In the end, it was Team Big Cat's Kirk Minihane and Hank Lockwood who defeated Team El Pres's Francis Ellis and Arian Foster on the first day of the Barstool's Writer Cup.

Fans reaction to the Matchplay controversy at Writer's Cup

It was not just Joel Dahmen and Padraig Harrington, who intervened in the Kirk Minihane and Francis Ellis on-course controversy at the Writer Cup. Golf fans too had their say on social media as they watched the extremely heated dispute.

There was a fan who agreed with Harrington that it was a common practice to give a five. But he added that Kirk needed to lighten up as they were not actually playing the Ryder Cup.

A fan commented on a Fore Play post on X, that if the players are playing for money then it was definitely five. He added that once all the players attempted a stroke then the next shot must be selected.

Fans were split into half as some felt Francis Ellis and Arian Foster should have been a four and Kirk Minihane should have been a little more lenient as it was just a friendly match. However, some are in favor of the latter and graced his technicality and its right use at the right moment.

Here are some top comments on X, formerly Twitter:

The Barstool Sports' inguinal Writer Cup is being played between two teams, The EL Pres and Team Big Cat. The tournament will go on for another two days and the match will be uploaded on YouTube.