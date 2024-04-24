"The Ryder Cup for sure": Jon Rahm's perfect schedule would include LIV Golf, PGA Tour and other events

Jon Rahm has openly stated that he misses some PGA Tour events, having gone over to LIV Golf. The Spaniard has now said an ideal schedule for him includes events from both tours and more, giving him a full season of work and a wide variety of locations to visit.

Rahm said in a pre-round interview:

"I don't know. Right now, obviously, 14 LIV events that I want to play. So that, majors, Ryder Cup, for sure, and then after that, there's some PGA tour event if not come into my LIV schedule, I'll go to play. I have said it numerous time and I'll say it again, Tory Pines, Phoenix, LA, if allowed to play Players, if I could, I would like to play."

He stated that he's not unfamiliar with playing 24 events in one year, especially with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour schedule. He also wants to play in his home country of Spain, whether that's the Spanish Open or something else.

"That's just what I want to do. If they given me the opportunity, I'll try play as many as I can. So I still want to perform at the right time and perform in the right tournaments," he admitted.

The world number four golfer is slated to play the Adelaide event for LIV Golf this weekend, and he said he's quite excited about it. He understands now why his counterparts have raved about the golf course.

Rahm said:

"If we don't get a lot of wind or any rain, which it doesn't look like it, it can get really firm and fast and make it a really entertaining event. Not only for us but for everybody watching."

The golfer said he misses playing the Players Championship and that there were plenty of PGA Tour venues he miss visiting. He also admitted to being disappointed in his inability to defend some crowns.

There's no telling what the future holds for the sport of golf, but Rahm's ideal future includes both tours that he can play on.

Greg Norman excited to bring Jon Rahm to Australia

Greg Norman is from Australia, so the Adelaide tournament is personal for him. He wanted to get major professional golf to a country that has otherwise not had it.

Greg Norman is excited for Jon Rahm to play in Australia

In a pre-round interview, the LIV CEO revealed:

“I knew the value of Australia, what Australia can represent to the game of golf and what Australia lacked ... the fans spoke in droves last year. They continue to speak this year.”

He's particularly excited this year about bringing someone of Jon Rahm's caliber to the tournament, as Rahm wasn't on tour this time last year.

“To be able to bring the quality of Jon Rahm plus 53 other guys down here for Australians to experience was meaningful for me because, when I came down here, it was my mission every year as a player to bring back my skills to show Australia, to grow Australian golf the best way I possibly could."

He finished by saying that what Jon Rahm did then was as one player with a bag of clubs, but what he's doing now is bigger and more impactful as the lead of a golf tour.