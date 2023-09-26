The Ryder Cup's enduring spirit of sportsmanship: Recalling the iconic 1969 'concession' moment ft. Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin

The Ryder Cup has been a trademark event in the world of golf and has been going on for many years. The event has a rich history and many legendary golfers have played their part in the championship. However, the pinnacle of sportsmanship was displayed in 1969 when 2 legendary golfers faced off against each other with the Ryder Cup on the line.

Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin were easily one of the best players of their time and played for Team USA and Team Europe respectively. Both the legendary golfers were on their final hole with everything to play for. Jacklin failed to make the hole and the ball landed a couple of feet away. However, Nicklaus buried the 20-footer shot and saved par.

Subsequently, the pressure was on Tony Jacklin to make the shot with the Ryder Cup hanging in the balance. However, Jack Nicklaus simply picked up the coin to end the competition in a draw. The duo shared a great sense of respect for each other and ended the game with a mutual embrace. The picture still stands as the peak example of golf sportsmanship.

Nicklaus strongly believes that the decision was purely instinctive and spontaneous. Jacklin was coming off of a splendid season and didn't want to enforce pressure on the British golfer during the final moments of the Ryder Cup.

Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin have immense respect for each other years after the Ryder Cup incident

The Ryder Cup has no prize purse involved, however, golfers compete for glory and the pride to represent their people. With everything on the line, simple mistakes can cost the game. Jack Nicklaus understood the assignment and didn't let Tony Jacklin make the final shot.

Years after the incident, Nicklaus still has immense respect for his then competitor and believes he would do it again if the situation arises. The legendary PGA Tour golfer spoke about the famed incident via Forbes.com.

“Tony was a national hero in Great Britain at that time. He was coming off a remarkable year, after becoming Great Britain’s first Open Champion in 18 years. As I said then and I continue to reiterate today, I don’t think Tony would have missed that putt, but I didn’t want to give him the chance.”

Nicklaus added.

“It was simply the right thing to do at that moment, and I would do it again today. Then again, with me 83 years old and Tony now 79, they are all gimmes in our book.”

The sentiment was shared by Jacklin who was surprisingly relieved when Nicklaus picked up the coin. Although 2-footer shots are easy to make, they can sometimes lead to disappointments with the championship like the Ryder Cup on the line.