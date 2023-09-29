“The sheer number of commercials is brutal” - Ryder Cup viewers express frustration over TV streaming interruptions

Golf fans in the United States are not happy with the Ryder Cup broadcasts. Watching the action at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club requires a great deal of patience to digest the commercials, and fans don't seem satisfied with it.

Numerous posts on social networks were floated denouncing the poor quality of the television broadcasts. The problem, according to the fans, is not the quality of the image, but that the sheer number of commercials prevents them from following the progress of the competition.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Biggest event in golf happens every two years and we are just bombarded with commercials. Gotta be a way to offer a commercial free version that shows every shot that people can pay for."

Another tweeted:

"The sheer number of commercials is brutal. It’s almost ruining the whole thing."

Here are some more reactions:

Looking at the results from Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup

Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup saw the Europeans dominate by winning five matches and halving three without a loss.

In the morning round of foursomes, the Europeans were flawless with four wins and no losses.

In the first match, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton defeated Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns 4&3. Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg then defeated the rookie pair of Max Homa and Brian Harman 4&3.

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka got the better of Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa 2&1. Lastly, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood beat Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

In the afternoon, the U.S. seemed to catch a second wind in fourballs, but the Europeans once again showed great form. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were one up at the 18th, but Jon Rahm's birdie putt halved the match for him and Nicolai Hojgaard.

The same thing happened in the second match. With a birdie putt on the 18th, Viktor Hovland, playing alongside Tyrrell Hatton, tied a match that Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth were winning.

Max Homa and Wyndham Clark were also ahead on the final hole, and once again the Europeans tied on the last shot. This time it was Justin Rose (playing with Robert Macintyre) who made the clutch putt.

In the fourth match, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick left no doubt as they defeated Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele 5&3. The result brought the score to 6.5 to 1.5 in favor of Europe.

The Ryder Cup will continue on Saturday with the second rounds of foursomes and fourballs in the morning and afternoon. There is no word yet on who will play for each team.

Just a week ago, the 2023 Solheim Cup team from the United States finished the first day 5-3 after sweeping the morning round. Europe finished with a tie to retain the Cup.

There have been several similar comebacks in Ryder Cup history. In the 1991 edition, the Americans came back from a four-stroke deficit at the start of the final day. In 2012, the Europeans returned the favor at Medinah.