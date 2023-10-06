“The story of the day is the team effort” - Despite vandals damaging greens at PGA Tour Champions, event goes on

Just a few hours before Jim Furyk's PGA Tour Champions event, Constellation Furyk and Friends, four greens at Timuquana Country Club were vandalized on Wednesday, October 4th.

The Constellation Furyk and Friends Pro-Am took place on Thursday, October 5th. However, a few hours before the Pro-Am, it was discovered that four greens (the 10th, 12th, 16th, and 17th) and one practice green at Timuquana Country Club had been damaged.

According to officials, the suspected tools used were shovels or hoes. Nevertheless, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the matter.

The greens were promptly repaired by Timuquana Country Club staff, TPC Sawgrass agronomy staff, and Maccurrach Golf Construction.

Tournament host Jim Furyk was quoted as saying via the Jacksonville, Florida Times-Union:

"Obviously disappointing but the story of the day is the team effort and everyone being able to pivot."

Despite the quick response by the team, the Thursday Pro-Am of the PGA Tour Champions event was reduced to 14 holes, with the damaged holes not being played. The remaining repair work will be completed before the start of the first round on Friday, October 6, at 9:20 am ET.

Furyk added:

"They [pro-Am players] were super, super-understanding. No one was feeling bad for themselves. They felt bad for the tournament and the club and what they went through but they went out and had a great day. They pivoted too and we're very appreciative for that."

PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady thanked everyone for the help and assured them the course would be ready before the first round on Friday morning.

Brady was quoted as saying via the PGA Tour:

"We encourage everyone in the Jacksonville community to come out and support this great event and the charitable work of Jim and Tabitha Furyk throughout Northeast Florida."

First-round pairings and Tee time details explored for PGA Tour Champions' Constellation Energy Furyk & Friends

Here are the tee time details for the first round of PGA Tour Champions Constellation Energy Furyk & Friends:

Tee No. 1:

10:05 am ET: Michael Allen, Paul Stankowski

10:15 am ET: John Senden, Chris DiMarco, Billy Mayfair

10:25 am ET: John Huston, Marco Dawson, Fred Funk

10:35 am ET: Y.E. Yang, John Daly, Tim Herron

10:45 am ET: Jay Haas, Ken Duke, and Thongchai Jaidee

10:55 am ET: Jeff Sluman, Robert Allenby, and Robert Karlsson

11:05 am ET: Rod Pampling, Scott Parel, David Toms

11:15 am ET: Doug Barron, Steve Flesch, and Alex Cejka

11:25 am ET: Colin Montgomerie, Davis Love III, Paul Broadhurst

11:35 am ET: Bernhard Langer, Darren Clarke, Jerry Kelly

11:45 am ET: Miguel Angel Jimenez, Stephen Ames, and Ernie Els

11:55 am ET: Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Padraig Harrington

12:05 pm ET: Jose Maria Olazabal, Mike Weir, and Vijay Singh

12:15 pm ET: Justin Leonard, David Duval, and Notah Begay III

Tee No. 10:

10:10 am ET: Steve Jones, Duffy Waldorf.

10:20 am ET: Gene Sauers, Corey Pavin, Jesper Parnevik

10:30 am ET: Bob Estes, Billy Andrade, Harrison Frazar

10:40 am ET: Woody Austin, Stuart Appleby, Glen Day

10:50 am ET: Scott Dunlap, Tim Petrovic, Kirk Triplett

11 am ET: Wes Short Jr., Cameron Beckman, Joe Durant

11:10 am ET: Dicky Pride, Scott McCarron, Lee Janzen

11:20 am ET: Ken Tanigawa, Brian Gay, Jeff Maggert

11:30 am ET: Stephen Dodd, Kevin Sutherland, Brett Quigley

11:40 am ET: Rocco Mediate, Shane Bertsch, Tom Pernice Jr.

11:50 am ET: Kent Jones, Frank Lickliter II, David Branshaw

12 pm ET: Tom Gillis, Mario Tiziani, Rob Labritz

12:10 pm ET: Charlie Wi, Roger Rowland, Joe Summerhays