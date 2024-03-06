Jon Rahm isn’t too happy with the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) and has stated that world ranking is not a ‘good system.’ The Masters champion noted that it becomes ‘more wrong’ as ‘more time passes.’ His comments came just hours after LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman confirmed the circuit’s decision to abandon efforts to get recognized by the ranking body.

Rahm was speaking to the media ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong when he slammed the OWGR. The Spaniard questioned the legitimacy of the system claiming that it fails to recognize players like Joaquin Niemann despite his wins on the Saudi-backed series. He claimed that the current rankings don’t necessarily show the best players in the world.

Giving his take on OWGR, Jon Rahm said, as quoted by Marca:

"Two years ago, I already thought that it (OWGR) was not a good system and, in any case, the more time passes, the more it turns out that it is wrong. If someone in this world, for example, does not believe that Joaco (Niemann) deserves to be among the top 10 or he doesn't know he's one of the best players in the world, I don't know what game he's watching…

"I think anyone who follows golf can know who the best players in the world are and obviously, I don't think the rankings reflect that in their totality at this time."

Despite slamming the OWGR system, Rahm seemed more than happy with the Masters and the PGA Championship sending special invites to Niemann. He dubbed it a great advance for the LIV players.

The Masters champion added:

"I think it's the beginning of something positive: that they are now giving a player a chance. Before you know it, there will be a solution to all of this. It's just opening the door a little to a broader conversation."

It is pertinent to note that Rahm isn’t alone in his criticism of the OWGR. Earlier on Tuesday, PGA Tour stars Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay spoke out against the system. The golfers pointed out that the ranking body was wrong to avoid LIV Golf from the rankings.

LIV Golf abandons efforts to get OWGR recognition

LIV on Tuesday formally abandoned its attempt to get the OWGR recognition. According to Sports Illustrated’s Bob Harig’s report, CEO Greg Norman on Tuesday sent out a letter to his players slamming the ranking body. The Aussie confirmed that the PIF-backed circuit is giving up on its efforts to get recognition for ranking points.

The letter read, as quoted by Sports Illustrated:

“A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists. We have made significant efforts to fight for you and ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system. Unfortunately, OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us…”

Norman, in the letter, claimed that the world ranking system is designed to make it “functionally impossible” for LIV Golfers to regain their lost positions. He said that the system was not recognizing players based on their performances.