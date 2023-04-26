"The Tom Brady of Golf" - Fans react to Phil Mickelson's 'nasty' swing in Singapore

Phil Mickelson took to the greens in Singapore to take a few practice swings ahead of his LIV Golf event in the country. Singapore is part of the worldwide effort by LIV to expand the game of golf. They were recently in Adelaide and it was a rousing success. Mickelson's practice, which he posted to Twitter, impressed his followers and fans.

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson It’s getting NASTY here in Singapore It’s getting NASTY here in Singapore 😎 https://t.co/OjRKCKuWyy

A fan of his had the highest praise for Mickelson. He referred to him as the Tom Brady of golf, which is to insinuate that there are very few that have ever been better.

"The Tom Brady of Golf."

One fan was impressed with Mickelson's speed and wanted to see another veteran of the game, Padraig Harrington, compete with their stellar long drives.

"I'd like to propose a Phil Mickelson vs Padraig Harrington Long Drive competition for charity. Amazing speed from these guys in their 50s!"

To one commenter, Phil Mickelson's stroke was really good, especially because he's already passed the age of 50.

"Very impressive for any age and even more for a man over 50."

Several people had nothing but glowing remarks for the iconic golfer on Twitter.

One fan said that Mickelson 'canned' it. Impressive for the LIV Golf star.

Another took the opportunity to say that they missed seeing him on the PGA Tour. It's doubtful that Mickelson would come back or that he'd even be allowed to, but fans over there do miss watching him. His Masters' performance reminded them of that.

Age appears to be nothing but a number for the star golfer, who has impressed almost everyone with his latest endeavor.

It's safe to say that the fans of golf still appreciate what the ageing golfer can bring to the table.

Phil Mickelson offers an alternative to OWGR

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson and his LIV Golf counterparts are somewhat victimized by OWGR. The ranking system doesn't count their events, which makes qualifying for some tournaments difficult.

While Brooks Koepka and others have slammed it, Mickelson offered some alternative ideas via Golf Week:

“It’s going to all iron itself out because if you’re one of the majors, if you’re the Masters, you’re not looking at, 'We should keep these guys out'. You’re saying to yourself, ‘We want to have the best field, we want to have the best players, and these guys added a lot to the tournament this year at the Masters. How do we get them included?'”

Phil Mickelson placed T2 at the Masters

He continued:

“We have to come up with a qualifying mechanism that is inclusive, and if the World Golf Ranking isn’t going to be inclusive, then they have to find another way. Maybe they take the top 5 or top 10 or winners of LIV, but they’re going to have to find a way to get the best LIV players in their field if they want to have the best field in golf and be really what major championship is about.”

Major tournaments like the Masters, the Open Championship, and others have stated that they will not ban LIV golfers from them. If they qualify, they can play. Qualifying without OWGR, though, is challenging.

Eventually, if these majors do want the best of the best, they may have to look at tweaking things, as Phil Mickelson alluded to.

