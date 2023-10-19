“The top 10 this year could play against anybody”: Bubba Watson advocates Majors spot for LIV golfers after recent Phil Mickelson claim

Many accomplished golfers are part of the LIV Golf, and Bubba Watson is one of them. The two-time Masters winner switched to the new Saudi-backed league following a succesfull tenure on the PGA Tour. However, the ongoing controversy between the OWGR and LIV Golf has made it difficult for golfers like Watson to feature in Major Tournaments.

The primary criteria for Majors exemption is the OWGR rankings. However, the ranking board has denied LIV Golf's application to play for world ranking points, resulting in criticism from veteran golfers like Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson.

Recently, Watson made a strong revelation regarding the quality of golfers LIV Golf posseses.

The 44-year-old golfer believes the top-10 LIV Golf players can take on any golfers from the competing tours like the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. Interestingly, he also asked for a new and improved format that would include LIV Golf players in the Major Tournaments.

"It makes it easy. These guys are so good. The top 10 this year could play against anybody."

Watson added via Sky Sports.

"You could make a US Team. You could make a European Team. They could play with anybody, our top 10. That's how you should get into Majors."

Bubba Watson believes Majors exemption should be based on money list, instead of the rankings list

The Major Tournaments are one of the most prestigious golf competitions in the world. Many professional golfers aspire to win a Major Tournament but only a few succeed at it.

With the current drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, many golfers can be denied an opportunity to play in the Majors, and Bubba Watson has an alternative for that. He suggests that exemptions should be based on the top-10 or top-20 in the money list, instead of the usual OWGR rankings.

"I've been saying since the beginning of LIV that we shouldn't go after world ranking points."

Watson added.

"We should go after top 10, top 15 on the money list - our points list on LIV should get into majors."

Although this was a bold suggestion by Bubba Watson, it is unlikely that the management will change their decade-long exemption system to accomodate players from the LIV Golf tour.