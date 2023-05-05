US Department of Justice initiates probe into potential ties between Donald Trump and LIV Golf: Report

As per reports, The United States Department of Justice is probing into potential ties between former POTUS Donald Trump and Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

According to a report published by New York Times, the DOJ has issued a subpoena to the Trump Organization, asking for records related to LIV Golf as well as any potential connections between President Trump and the Public Invested Fund-backed league.

The New York Times report read:

"One of the previously unreported subpoenas to the Trump Organization sought records pertaining to Mr. Trump’s dealings with a Saudi-backed professional golf venture known as LIV Golf, which is holding tournaments at some of Mr. Trump’s golf resorts.

"It is unclear what bearing Mr. Trump’s relationship with LIV Golf has on the broader investigation, but it suggests that the prosecutors are examining certain elements of Mr. Trump’s family business."

Notably, two of the eight events in the inaugural season of LIV were hosted in golf clubs owned by Trump: Trump National Bedminster and Trump National Doral. This year too, Trump National Golf Club Washington DC, Trump National Doral, and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster will host three events on the League's schedule.

LIV Golf has been heavily criticized by the US media referring to it as a league with 'blood money'. The league is backed by the Saudi Kingdom, which has been part of many human rights violations including the assassination of acclaimed Saudi journalist Jamal Ahmad Khashoggi.

Last year 9/11 victims' families sent a letter to condemn Trump for hosting the Saudi-backed circuit's events. The former president was present during the LIV Golf Invitational at Bedminster golf club when he spoke about 9/11 and also came in support of the breakaway league.

Trump said:

"Well, nobody's gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately. They should have. As to the maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, to our country, to the world, so nobody's really been there. But I can tell you that there are a lot of really great people that are out here today.

"A lot of money's going to charity, and you have really the best players in the world. Many of the best players in the world. And soon, you'll probably have all of them."

He also added that they were his friends for a long time and that a lot of Saudi individuals had stakes in American companies.

"I've known these people for a long time in Saudi Arabia, and they've been friends of mine for a long time. They've invested in many American companies. They own big percentages of many, many American companies.

"And frankly, what they're doing for golf is so great, what they're doing for the players is so great. The salaries are going to go way up"

How many LIV Golf events will Donald Trump-owned golf courses host this year?

During the inaugural season of the LIV Gof league, two events were played on the golf clubs owned by former President Donald Trump. This season, there will be three events played on Trump's properties.

Here's the list of the events:

May 26-28: Trump National Washington D.C.

August 11-13: Trump National Bedminster

October 20-22: Trump National Doral

