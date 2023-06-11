The US Open 2023 dates, schedule, venue, tickets and more

The 123rd US Open will start on June 15 and will be played until June 18 at the Los Angles Country Club, North Course in Los Angeles, California.

The tournament will take place in a 72-hole stroke play format with some of the top-ranked golfers taking part in the tournament. However, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will miss the event next week

US Open 2023 schedule

The US Open week will begin on Monday, June 12, with practice rounds on the 10th tee. From Monday to Wednesday (June 12-June 14), golfers can utilize the practice area from 6:45 am ET to 7 pm ET.

The tournament will begin with the first round on Thursday, June 15, at 6:45 am ET on both tees, with the first group teeing off with their game at 7 am ET and the last group teeing off at 2:42 pm ET.

The third round will begin on June 17 at 7 pm The top 60 scorers from the second round will tee off on Saturday, June 17, with the final scheduled for Sunday, June 18.

If players tie for the lowest score after 72 holes, a playoff will be held immediately after the fourth round on Sunday, June 18. A two-hole aggregate playoff will be played, with the winner chosen hole by hole (Sudden death format).

Here is the 2023 US Open schedule:

Monday, June 12: Practice round

Time: Gates open 6 am to 7 pm

Tuesday, June 13: Practice round

Time: Gates open 6 am to 7 pm

Wednesday, June 14: Practice round

Time: Gates open 6 am to 7 pm

Thursday, June 15: Round 1

Time: Gates open 6 am to conclusion of play

Friday, June 16: Round 2

Time: Gates open 6 am to conclusion of play

Saturday, June 17: Round 3

Time: Gates open 7 am to conclusion of play

Sunday, June 18: Round 4

Time: Gates open 7 am to conclusion of play

US Open 2023 tickets

According to Seat Geek, the US Open tickets start at $128 and vary for all the different days. The full week pass (June 12- June 18) will be available for $1271.

Here are the ticket rates for the 2023 US Open:

Full week pass: $1271

Gallery pass: $1678

Monday, June 12

Gallery pass: $43

Trophy Club: $56

Tuesday, June 13

Gallery Access: $78

Trophy Club: $114

Wednesday, June 14

Gallery access: $100

Trophy Club: $135

Pacific Club: $4059

Thursday, June 15

Gallery Access: $207

Trophy Club: $291

Pacific Club: $1941

Friday, June 16

Gallery Access: $314

Trophy Club: $402

Pacific Club: $2158

Saturday, June 17

Gallery Access: $378

Trophy Club: $425

Pacific Club: $1500

Sunday, June 18

Gallery Access: $ 389

Trophy Club: $403

Pacific Club: $1799

Facilities included in Gallery, Trophy Club, and Pacific Club tickets are listed below:

Gallery

General Admission to the grounds

Trophy Club

General Admission to the grounds

Access to executive restrooms

Access to a premium facility located near the main admission gate on the South Course

Pacific Club

General Admission to the ground

Access to executive restrooms

All-inclusive food & drinks

Access to a premium facility located on the 14th fairway with a climate-controlled lower level

Rooftop deck and bar with open-air experience

