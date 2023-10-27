“The world is taking notice” – LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman says the promotion event will attract young players to the Saudi series

LIV Golf will host its inaugural Promotions event in December. The event, set to take place from December 8-10 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates, will see several golfers compete for a spot in the LIV Golf 2024 season roster. Following the announcement, Greg Norman has now come out to laud the event.

The LIV CEO heaped praise on the Saudi-backed series’ development over the past two seasons. Norman said that the series’ launch developed the International Series on the Asian Tour and pushed golf on a global stage. He said that the “world is taking notice” of the controversial series over its growth. Further, the LIV commissioner said that the introduction of the promotion event “establishes an integrated pathway” for young and upcoming players to join LIV.

Speaking about LIV's promotions event, Greg Norman said, as quoted by LIV Golf:

“In less than two years, through the launch of LIV Golf and our development of The International Series on the Asian Tour, more than 3,500 new opportunities have been created for players to compete and advance their careers at golf’s highest levels. This is bringing progress to the sport on a global scale, and the world is taking notice.

LIV Golf Promotions establishes an integrated pathway for the best players and up-and-coming talent from all over the globe to join a league that is changing the game. Open competition and meritocracy have always been a part of the fabric of LIV Golf, and following the success of our first full, 14-event season, we’re excited to be able to launch LIV Golf Promotions and offer players from around the world the chance to qualify for 2024.”

It is pertinent to note that the promotional event highlights the global aspect of the LIV Golf League. The three-day promotion event system lets players from all over the world participate to join the roster. It is also noteworthy that the event also has a prize purse is $1.5 million, which golfers can stand a chance to win by paying a “nominal” entry fee.

2024 LIV Golf promotions event eligibility

The golfers eligible to compete in the event will range from top-ranked amateur players to winners of other competitions. It is noteworthy that the relegation-promotion system was first announced after LIV Golf’s application for Official World Golf Ranking points was rejected.

Here’s who can enter the promotion event:

Entry criteria for the first round:

Winners of top amateur events

Walker and Palmer Cup teams

Top 15 from WAGR

25 players from the top 40 of the International Series on the Asian Tour

3 players in the top 5 of the Japan Golf Tour, Korean PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour, and PGA Tour of Australasia

Tournament winners from the Asian Tour and KFT

Top 30 players inside the top 300 of the TUGR

Event invitations decided by LIV Golf

Entry to round 2:

Top 2 in WAGR

Players in positions 2–8 on the International Series OOM

Top 5 available players from within the top 30 2023 DPWT and KFT OOM

Winners of PGAT and DPWT-sanctioned events in 2022 and 2023

Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup participants from 2019–2023

Winners of Major Championships from 2019–2023

The leading 15 available players from within the top 150 of the Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 20, 2023

Players relegated or without a contract for the following season from the Final 2023 LIV Golf Individual Standings

Event invitations as determined by the LIV Golf League

Needless to say, the promotions event is a new path for LIV Golf. As Greg Norman states, the event paves the way for amateur players to compete in the 2024 season.