“The wrong thing was bobbling” – Paige Spiranac reveals people’s reaction to her bobble-head figure

Paige Spiranac said fans were disappointed with her bobblehead figure during her first pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates last month. Instead, they wanted to see the other thing that was 'bobbling'.

Spiranac played golf with Joseph Demare, Nick Stubbe, and Robby Berger, who hosts the Bob Does Sports podcast and also runs the YouTube channel of the same name. The fun video was shared on Bob Does Sports' official channel.

During the game, Berger asked Spiranac about his experience of the first pitch at the Brewers vs. Pirates game. Despite doing it for the second straight year, Spiranac called it stressful.

"It was stressful," she said. "The first year, I was terrified. I was watching videos of bad first pitches, afraid of falling asleep."

"It was tough. They made a bobblehead for me. People were very disappointed, though. They wanted, uh, the wrong thing that was bobbling. So, I think we're going to invest in some bobble b**b."

bobdoessports @bobdoessports



Watch our full match with her here: The wrong thing was bobbing when they made @PaigeSpiranac bobble head…Watch our full match with her here: youtu.be/1PgztOPJGxE

Spiranac has thrown the first pitch for the Brewers twice. The first time she did it was in September last year for X-Golf’s opening.

Paige Spiranac picks her favorites for the Genesis Scottish Open 2023

Paige Spiranac feels one of Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy, or Rickie Fowler will win the Genesis Scottish Open this week.

The 30-year-old golf influencer shared the prediction video in association with PointsBet Sportsbook, where she predicted the winner of the last tournament ahead of the Open Championship 2023.

She said:

"I'm liking Tommy Fleetwood. His game is better than ever and he's still searching first win. I think Scottish Open might be where it happens. I'm also liking Tyrrell Hatton, who is playing some of the best golf of his career."

"Another two players I'm liking and you got to go with somebody who's got and no one is hotter than Rickie Fowler right now. Another player is Rory McIlroy, I said I would never pick him again for a major after he has broken my heart. But one too many times, so why not pick him for the Scottish Open."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Picks for Scottish Open! Who do you like?

What are the odds for the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 after round 2?

Here are the odds for the Genesis Scottish Open after 36 holes (as per betmgm):

Rory McIlroy: 1.40

Tom Kim: 5.50

Tommy Fleetwood: 13.00

Max Homa: 26.00

Shane Lowry: 26.00

Tyrrell Hatton: 29.00

Byeong Hun An: 31.00

Brian Harman: 41.00

Scottie Scheffler: 46.00

Fric Cole: 56.00

J.T. Poston: 61.00

Nicolai Hojgaard: 101.00

Rickie Fowler: 111.00

Tom Hoge: 226.00

Harry Hall: 251.00

Robert Macintyre: 251.00

Viktor Hovland: 251.00

Ewen Ferguson: 301.00

Sebastian Soderberg: 301.00

Xander Schauffele: 301.00

Thomas Detry: 351.00

Sam Burns: 401.00

Grant Forrest: 501.00

David Lingmerth: 601.00

Marcel Schneider: 601.00

Padraig Harrington: 601.00

Ryan Fox: 601.00

Thorbjorn Olesen: 601.00

Gary Woodland: 751.00

Wyndham Clark: 1001.00

David Law: 1001.00

Davis Riley: 1001.00

Min Woo Lee: 1001.00

Romain Langasque: 1001.00

Joakim Lagergren: 1001.00

Jordan Smith: 1501.00

Matthew Jordan: 1501.00

Alexander Björk: 2001.00

Ashun Wu: 2001.00

Ben Griffin: 2001.00

Ben Martin: 2001.00

Ben Taylor: 2001.00